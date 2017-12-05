Tech Gifts For Dad 2017
20 Tech Gift That Are Perfect For Dad This Holiday Season
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
20 Tech Gift That Are Perfect For Dad This Holiday Season
Whether you have a dad who speaks internet or not, there's no doubt getting him a tech gift will make him feel extra special this year. If he happens to be on top of the latest trends, try finding him an item he doesn't have. Or if he's not super into gadgets, get him a new product that's easy and can help him learn. Either way we made it easy for you and rounded up a list of cool picks that will put on a smile on his face. From a drone, to weather station, and even a heated toilet seat, it's all here. Shop our favorites.
Collector's Edition Laser Battle Quad Speeder Bike Quadcopter Drone
$199.95
from HSN
Copper Edition Smart Phone Projector 2.0
$32
from Francesca's
Silver USB Cufflinks
$100
from UncommonGoods
Leather Cord Organizer, Set of 4
$20
from Mark & Graham
Men's Etip Salty Dog Knit Tech Gloves
$32.50
Cam 1080p Security Camera with Two-Way Talk, Notifications and Night Vision
$199.95
from HSN
Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$299.99
'Charge 2' Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker
$149.95
Universal Phone Mount
$16
from Urban Outfitters
0previous images
-11more images