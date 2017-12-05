 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
20 Tech Gift That Are Perfect For Dad This Holiday Season
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Tech Gift That Are Perfect For Dad This Holiday Season

Whether you have a dad who speaks internet or not, there's no doubt getting him a tech gift will make him feel extra special this year. If he happens to be on top of the latest trends, try finding him an item he doesn't have. Or if he's not super into gadgets, get him a new product that's easy and can help him learn. Either way we made it easy for you and rounded up a list of cool picks that will put on a smile on his face. From a drone, to weather station, and even a heated toilet seat, it's all here. Shop our favorites.

Related
35 Perfect Gifts For the Men in Your Life
Tile Mate Anything Finder
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Star Wars
Collector's Edition Laser Battle Quad Speeder Bike Quadcopter Drone
$199.95
from HSN
Buy Now See more Star Wars Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
TomTom 5-Inch Bluetooth GPS Navigator
$120
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Francesca's Tech Accessories
Copper Edition Smart Phone Projector 2.0
$32
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more Francesca's Tech Accessories
Studebaker Portable Audio Stereo
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Cufflinks Inc.
Silver USB Cufflinks
$100
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Cufflinks Inc. Cuff links
Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat
$139
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Mark & Graham Tech Accessories
Leather Cord Organizer, Set of 4
$20
from Mark & Graham
Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Tech Accessories
The North Face
Men's Etip Salty Dog Knit Tech Gloves
$32.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more The North Face Gloves
AcuRite Weather Station
$42
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nest
Cam 1080p Security Camera with Two-Way Talk, Notifications and Night Vision
$199.95
from HSN
Buy Now See more Nest Home & Living
Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit
$70
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Signature
Adhesive Phone Ring Stand
$9
from Asos
Buy Now See more Signature Rings
Nordstrom Home & Living
Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$299.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Home & Living
GoPro HERO Session Camera
$200
from mrporter.com
Buy Now
Kindle Paperwhite E-reader
$120
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fitbit
'Charge 2' Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker
$149.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Fitbit Watches
Urban Outfitters
Universal Phone Mount
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tech Accessories
Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$350
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Apple TV 32gb
$150
from apple.com
Buy Now
Tile Mate Key Finder Phone Finder Anything Finder
Star Wars Collector's Edition Quadcopter Drone
TomTom 5-Inch Bluetooth GPS Navigator with Lifetime Traffic Maps and Voice Recognition
Copper Edition Smart Phone Projector 2.0
Studebaker Portable Audio Stereo
Cufflinks Inc. USB Cufflinks
Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat
Leather Cord Organizer
The North Face Knit Tech Gloves
AcuRite Weather Station with Forecast/Temperature/Humidity
Nest Cam 1080p Security Camera with Two-Way Talk, Notifications, and Night Vision
Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit
Signature Adhesive Phone Ring Stand
Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
GoPro HERO Session Camera
Kindle Paperwhite E-reader
Fitbit Charge 2 Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker
Urban Outfitters Universal Phone Mount
Bose Quiet Comfort Acoustic Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphone
Apple TV 32gb
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For MenGift GuideHolidayShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Tile Mate Anything Finder
from amazon.com
$25
Star Wars
Collector's Edition Laser Battle Quad Speeder Bike Quadcopter Drone
from HSN
$199.95
TomTom 5-Inch Bluetooth GPS Navigator
from amazon.com
$120
Francesca's
Copper Edition Smart Phone Projector 2.0
from Francesca's
$32
Studebaker Portable Audio Stereo
from amazon.com
$30
Cufflinks Inc.
Silver USB Cufflinks
from UncommonGoods
$100
Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat
from amazon.com
$139
Mark & Graham
Leather Cord Organizer, Set of 4
from Mark & Graham
$20
The North Face
Men's Etip Salty Dog Knit Tech Gloves
from Nordstrom
$32.50
AcuRite Weather Station
from amazon.com
$42
Nest
Cam 1080p Security Camera with Two-Way Talk, Notifications and Night Vision
from HSN
$199.95
Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit
from amazon.com
$70
Signature
Adhesive Phone Ring Stand
from Asos
$9
Nordstrom
Ue Megaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
from Nordstrom
$299.99
GoPro HERO Session Camera
from mrporter.com
$200
Kindle Paperwhite E-reader
from amazon.com
$120
Fitbit
'Charge 2' Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker
from Nordstrom
$149.95
Urban Outfitters
Universal Phone Mount
from Urban Outfitters
$16
Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
from shop.nordstrom.com
$350
Apple TV 32gb
from apple.com
$150
Shop More
Cufflinks Inc. Cuff links SHOP MORE
Cufflinks Inc.
Batman Logo Cuff Links
from Neiman Marcus
$135
Cufflinks Inc.
Batman Logo Cuff Links
from Bergdorf Goodman
$125
Cufflinks Inc.
Cufflinks, Inc. @ Cufflinks
from shoptiques.com
$200
Cufflinks Inc.
Men's Cufflinks, Inc. Batman Cuff Links
from Nordstrom
$135
Cufflinks Inc.
Men's Cufflinks, Inc. Cleveland Indians Cuff Links
from Nordstrom
$65
Signature Rings SHOP MORE
David Yurman
Chalcedony & Diamond DY Signature Ring
from TheRealReal
$1,295
David Yurman
Chalcedony & Diamond DY Signature Ring
from TheRealReal
$1,595
QVC
Carolyn Pollack Carved Black Onyx Sterling Signature Ring
from QVC
$45.85
QVC
As Is Carolyn Pollack Carved Black Onyx Sterling Signature Ring
from QVC
$42.75
QVC
Carolyn Pollack Sterling Silver Oval Gemstone Signature Ring
from QVC
$62.03
Nest Home & Living SHOP MORE
NEST Fragrances
'Ocean Mist & Sea Salt' Reed Diffuser
from Nordstrom
$44
NEST Fragrances
Grapefruit Liquidless Diffuser
from Nordstrom
$60
NEST Fragrances
'Cashmere Suede' Reed Diffuser
from Nordstrom
$44
NEST Fragrances
'Apricot Tea' Reed Diffuser
from Nordstrom
$44
NEST Fragrances
'Blue Garden' Reed Diffuser
from Nordstrom
$44
Cufflinks Inc. Cuff links AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
24 Tech Gifts For Him, All Under $100
by Chelsea Hassler
Gift Guide
The 50 Best Pop Culture Gifts of 2017
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Valentine's Day
27 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Guy Will Actually Want
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
32 Unique Presents Your Dad Will Totally Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Mark & Graham Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The 19 Best Tech Accessories of 2017
by Chelsea Hassler
Gift Guide
19 Perfect Gifts For the Person in Your Life With the Longest Commute
by Chelsea Hassler
Holiday
30 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 30s
by Hilary White
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's Favorite Accessory Is Something You'd Never Expect
by Samantha Sutton
Nest Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The 18 Best Smart Home Devices of 2017
by Chelsea Hassler
Father's Day
Techie Gifts For the Dad Who Doesn't Know Internet
by Krista Jones
Holiday Beauty
Over 270 Gift Ideas For the Beauty Lover
by Kaitlyn Dreyling
Holiday Beauty
100 Amazing Beauty Gifts Under $100
by Kaitlyn Dreyling
Nordstrom Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Fitness
40+ Marvelous Gifts This Fitness Editor Is Begging to Unwrap This Year
by Gina Florio
Gift Guide
22 Last-Minute Gifts For Boyfriends
by Macy Cate Williams
Affordable Decor
Hurry Up, Halloween! Here Are Our 19 Favorite Decorations For Under $25
by Macy Cate Williams
Decor Shopping
Caution! These 98 Cool and Creepy Halloween Decorations Will Leave You Bewitched
by Macy Cate Williams
Cufflinks Inc. Cuff links AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thehisfor
denver.darling
stylebylolly
honeywerehome
Fitbit Watches AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylelista
loubiesandlulu
loubiesandlulu
bigeasystyle
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds