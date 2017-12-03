Tech Gifts For Men Under $100
24 Tech Gifts For Him, All Under $100
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
24 Tech Gifts For Him, All Under $100
The only thing harder than getting a man the perfect gift? Getting the perfect on-trend tech gift for that special someone. The good news is we're here to help: we've combed through everything that's hot this season and come up with a list of gift ideas that will tick every box for your boyfriend, brother, father, or BFF. Make sure that you make plans to see them after the holidays have gone by — it's hard to resist the thrill of playing with each and every one of these amazingly cool gadgets and toys.
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console
$68
from Urban Outfitters
Starwars The Last Jedi Hyperdrive Bb-8
$99.99 $79.99
from JCPenney
Crosley Radio Cruiser Deluxe Turntable
$69.95
from Nordstrom
Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$80
Silver USB Cufflinks
$100
Prong Wall Charger Case
$99
0previous images
-7more images