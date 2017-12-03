 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
24 Tech Gifts For Him, All Under $100

The only thing harder than getting a man the perfect gift? Getting the perfect on-trend tech gift for that special someone. The good news is we're here to help: we've combed through everything that's hot this season and come up with a list of gift ideas that will tick every box for your boyfriend, brother, father, or BFF. Make sure that you make plans to see them after the holidays have gone by — it's hard to resist the thrill of playing with each and every one of these amazingly cool gadgets and toys.

Related
24 Useful Tech Gifts That Won't Break Your Budget
15 of This Year's Hottest Gadgets to Give
28 Unexpected High-Tech Gifts For Him
Pocket DJ Mixer
$100
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams
Urban Outfitters
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console
$68
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles
Star Wars
Starwars The Last Jedi Hyperdrive Bb-8
$99.99 $79.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Star Wars Action & Toy Figures
Bluetooth Digital Pen
$69.99
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Google's Daydream View
$70.98
from amazon.com
Buy Now
3Doodler Create
$82.95
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Polk Boom Swimmer Duo
$59.99
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Home & Living
Crosley Radio Cruiser Deluxe Turntable
$69.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Home & Living
Smartphone Projector 2.0
$32
from www1.bloomingdales.com
Buy Now
Solar Powered Charger and Light
$49.99
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
Microsoft Universal Foldable Keyboard
$60
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sidewinding Circular Skates
$82.98
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Battling Tanks
$51.90
from amazon.com
Buy Now
robots
$59.95
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bluetooth ComBadge
$69.95
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Mason Jar Speaker and Amplifier
$65
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$80
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Cufflinks Inc.
Silver USB Cufflinks
$100
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Cufflinks Inc. Cuff links
UncommonGoods Tech Accessories
Prong Wall Charger Case
$99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Tech Accessories
UE Roll 2
$100
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nomad Wallet
$60
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Golf Pad tags
$100
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pocket DJ Mixer
Glow-in-the-Dark RC Helicopter
SEGA Genesis Wireless Classic Game Console
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hyperdrive BB-8
Bluetooth Digital Pen
Daydream View
3Doodler Create
Polk Boom Swimmer Duo
Crosley Radio Cruiser Turntable
Luckies Smartphone Projector 2.0
Solar Powered Charger and Light
Microsoft Universal Foldable Keyboard
Sidewinding Circular Skates
Gizmovine Battling Tanks
The Robotic Pugilists
Stormtrooper Toaster
Star Trek TNG Bluetooth ComBadge
Mason Jar Speaker and Amplifier
Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Silver USB Cufflinks
Prong Wall Charger Case
UE Roll 2
Nomad Wallet
Golf Pad Tags
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $100Tech GiftsGifts For HimGift GuideHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Pocket DJ Mixer
from uncommongoods.com
$100
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Urban Outfitters
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console
from Urban Outfitters
$68
Star Wars
Starwars The Last Jedi Hyperdrive Bb-8
from JCPenney
$99.99$79.99
Bluetooth Digital Pen
from amazon.com
$69.99
Google's Daydream View
from amazon.com
$70.98
3Doodler Create
from amazon.com
$82.95
Polk Boom Swimmer Duo
from amazon.com
$59.99
Nordstrom
Crosley Radio Cruiser Deluxe Turntable
from Nordstrom
$69.95
Smartphone Projector 2.0
from www1.bloomingdales.com
$32
Solar Powered Charger and Light
from uncommongoods.com
$49.99
Microsoft Universal Foldable Keyboard
from amazon.com
$60
Sidewinding Circular Skates
from amazon.com
$82.98
Battling Tanks
from amazon.com
$51.90
robots
from amazon.com
$59.95
Bluetooth ComBadge
from amazon.com
$69.95
Mason Jar Speaker and Amplifier
from uncommongoods.com
$65
UncommonGoods
Cold Brew Coffee Maker
from UncommonGoods
$80
Cufflinks Inc.
Silver USB Cufflinks
from UncommonGoods
$100
UncommonGoods
Prong Wall Charger Case
from UncommonGoods
$99
UE Roll 2
from amazon.com
$100
Nomad Wallet
from amazon.com
$60
Golf Pad tags
from amazon.com
$100
Shop More
Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Binge-Watching Survival Kit
from Urban Outfitters
$20
Urban Outfitters
Time Out Timer
from Urban Outfitters
$25
Urban Outfitters
Pokemon Kanto Edition Monopoly Game
from Urban Outfitters
$50$30
Urban Outfitters
What Do You Meme Game
from Urban Outfitters
$30
Urban Outfitters
Pixapet
from Urban Outfitters
$10
Cufflinks Inc. Cuff links SHOP MORE
Cufflinks Inc.
Batman Logo Cuff Links
from Neiman Marcus
$135
Cufflinks Inc.
BATMAN
from Neiman Marcus
$495
Cufflinks Inc.
3D Batman Logo Cuff Links
from Bergdorf Goodman
$495
Cufflinks Inc.
Batman Logo Cuff Links
from Bergdorf Goodman
$125
Cufflinks Inc.
Cufflinks, Inc. @ Cufflinks
from shoptiques.com
$200
Nordstrom Home & Living SHOP MORE
Sole Society
Mason Weekend Bag - Brown
from Nordstrom
$79.95
Nordstrom
Slant Collections Momosa Stemless Wine Glass
from Nordstrom
$12$7.20
Nordstrom
'Shaggy Plush' Faux Fur Blanket
from Nordstrom
$149
Nordstrom
Surya Home 'Sherpa - Lines' Wool Rug
from Nordstrom
$169
Calvin Klein Home
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Collection Cotton & Modal Duvet Cover
from Nordstrom
$99.99
Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Food
40+ Boozy Gifts So Good They'll Raise a Glass in Thanks
by Nancy Einhart
Holiday Living
35 Gifts For the Guy Who Basically Has Everything
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
24 Tech Gifts For Him, All Under $100
by Chelsea Hassler
Holiday Fitness
90 Healthy Gifts For Anyone on Your List
by Michele Foley
Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Relationships
32 Gifts Your Boyfriend Actually Wants
by Tara Block
Humor
27 Funny-as-Hell Gifts, Because Who Wants Serious Sh*t?
by Nicole Yi
Gift Guide
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
50 Sparkly Gifts For the Glitter-Obsessed Girl
by Macy Cate Williams
Star Wars Action & Toy Figures AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Star Wars
21 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Gifts That Will Make You the Best Santa in the Galaxy
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Gift Guide
The 10 Coolest Tech Gifts For Kids Under 10 Years Old
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
The 50 Best Pop Culture Gifts of 2017
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Star Wars
The 12 Coolest Star Wars Toys For Your Little Jedi — Right in Time For the Holidays
by Macy Cate Williams
Nordstrom Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
20 Tech Gift That Are Perfect For Dad This Holiday Season
by Krista Jones
Holiday Fitness
40+ Marvelous Gifts This Fitness Editor Is Begging to Unwrap This Year
by Gina Florio
Gift Guide
22 Last-Minute Gifts For Boyfriends
by Macy Cate Williams
Affordable Decor
Hurry Up, Halloween! Here Are Our 19 Favorite Decorations For Under $25
by Macy Cate Williams
Cufflinks Inc. Cuff links AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylebylolly
honeywerehome
amixofmin
nicolesindle
Nordstrom Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
nancidahl
jillian.harris
twopeasinaprada
hausoflo
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds