24 Tech Gifts For Him, All Under $100

The only thing harder than getting a man the perfect gift? Getting the perfect on-trend tech gift for that special someone. The good news is we're here to help: we've combed through everything that's hot this season and come up with a list of gift ideas that will tick every box for your boyfriend, brother, father, or BFF. Make sure that you make plans to see them after the holidays have gone by — it's hard to resist the thrill of playing with each and every one of these amazingly cool gadgets and toys.