Your Lungs, Butt, Legs, and Arms Will Be on Fire After This 10-Minute Workout

If something is important to you, you'll make time, right? But maybe you really don't have time to exercise. Maybe you have a full-time job, a family, a dog, a house to clean, 12 loads of laundry to get done, grocery shopping to finish, and a million other things to do that barely leave you three minutes to shower every day, let alone hit the gym. If you don't have time to commit to an hour-long workout, we totally get it, but you can find 10 minutes to do this cardio and strengthening workout.

Be warned. This workout is short, but intense! You will work your ass off, and with every rep, you'll just want to stop, but then you'll remember it's just 10 minutes and you can do this. So push yourself hard!

Directions: This is an AMRAP workout, which stands for as many rounds as possible. Repeat the three exercises below for as many rounds as you can, without resting, for 10 minutes.

The first move in this workout is jumping rope. If you don't have one, jump with an imaginary rope or do lateral bunny hops. The last move in this three-exercise workout is pull-ups. But don't freak out! If you can't do pull-ups or don't have access to a pull-up bar, try the table rows exercise shown in the video ahead. Or if you want to skip that, you can do plank rows, also described ahead.

The Workout:

50 single unders (50 jumps with a jump rope)

12 overhead squats (holding one or two dumbbells overhead)

8 pull-ups (or table rows or plank with row using two dumbbells)