If You Only Have 10 Minutes to Work Out Today, Do This 4-Move Workout

If you love a good booty burn, you're going to be all over this 10-minute butt workout. You better get some quarters ready because your butt is going to be so fricking firm!

The Moves:

Squat thrust

Squat with overhead reach

Alternating forward lunge (one on each side counts as one rep)

Sumo squat jump

The Workout:

Set the timer for 10 minutes and begin this up-ladder-style workout by doing three reps of each exercise, then six reps, then nine reps, then 12 reps, and so on until the 10 minutes are up.