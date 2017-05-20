Bodyweight Butt Workout
If You Only Have 10 Minutes to Work Out Today, Do This 4-Move Workout
If you love a good booty burn, you're going to be all over this 10-minute butt workout. You better get some quarters ready because your butt is going to be so fricking firm!
The Moves:
Squat thrust
Squat with overhead reach
Alternating forward lunge (one on each side counts as one rep)
Sumo squat jump
The Workout:
Set the timer for 10 minutes and begin this up-ladder-style workout by doing three reps of each exercise, then six reps, then nine reps, then 12 reps, and so on until the 10 minutes are up.