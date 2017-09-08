This 3-Move Workout For a Stronger Body Only Takes 15 Minutes

Trying to figure out what you should do for your next workout is as challenging as figuring out when you're even going to find the time to exercise. With this workout, there's no research required, and it only takes 15 minutes. As busy as we get, we can always find time for an episode of Scandal, and those commercials alone are much longer than this workout.

This workout isn't just time efficient; it's also effective. By the end of the workout, you'll have worked your entire body while also getting your heart rate up. To put together this workout, we enlisted the help of Youfit Health Club's National Director of Fitness, Raphael Konforti. "While it's pretty quick, you'll be working the majority of the time. By doing this circuit, you'll spend as much time exercising as some people do in 30 minutes," Konforti told us.

The Workout

Directions: Do each exercise for a total of 45 seconds before moving on to the next exercise. Do not take breaks between each move. After completing all three exercises, rest for 45 seconds. Repeat for five rounds.

Deadlift Squat Push-Up

Keep reading for more details and tips on each exercise.