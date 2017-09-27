Fight Belly Fat With This Printable 45-Minute Treadmill Workout

45-Minute Treadmill Interval Workout to Fight Belly Fat
Think treadmill workouts are too boring to endure? Intervals are the antidote! Playing around with speed, timing, and rest periods keeps both the mind and body busy. Interval training is also one of the best ways to beat belly bulge, so torch some serious calories with this 45-minute treadmill workout.
Set the incline to one percent to prevent shin splints. As with all our workouts, feel free to increase or decrease speed depending on your level of fitness. But doing so will alter the amount of calories you burn.
Click here for the easily printable PDF of this workout. If this workout doesn't appeal to you, here are a bunch of other treadmill workouts to try.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kat Borchart
Intervals are hands down one of the best ways to crank up the rate that your body burns fat. If you’re trying to drop weight but you don’t like the idea of spending hours and hours in the gym, you need to learn to utilize treadmill interval workouts.
I tried this workout to the minute, i didn't reach the calories intended i reached almost 300 instead of 421... how can i check that RPE is matching ... i even added incline to make it more difficult, how can i make it more intensive
erm.. what if I don't have 45 minutes?