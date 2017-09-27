Fight Belly Fat With This Printable 45-Minute Treadmill Workout

 Skip Nav
Think treadmill workouts are too boring to endure? Intervals are the antidote! Playing around with speed, timing, and rest periods keeps both the mind and body busy. Interval training is also one of the best ways to beat belly bulge, so torch some serious calories with this 45-minute treadmill workout.

Set the incline to one percent to prevent shin splints. As with all our workouts, feel free to increase or decrease speed depending on your level of fitness. But doing so will alter the amount of calories you burn.

Click here for the easily printable PDF of this workout. If this workout doesn't appeal to you, here are a bunch of other treadmill workouts to try.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kat Borchart
Robert3559814 Robert3559814 2 years

Intervals are hands down one of the best ways to crank up the rate that your body burns fat. If you’re trying to drop weight but you don’t like the idea of spending hours and hours in the gym, you need to learn to utilize treadmill interval workouts.

Marwa16158462 Marwa16158462 2 years

I tried this workout to the minute, i didn't reach the calories intended i reached almost 300 instead of 421... how can i check that RPE is matching ... i even added incline to make it more difficult, how can i make it more intensive

cosmoslyn cosmoslyn 2 years

erm.. what if I don't have 45 minutes?

ange-g ange-g 4 years
Your link doesn't work irinia :(
Chelsea3518782 Chelsea3518782 4 years
I love this workout! I do it everyday & my stomach is now completely flat (:
Irina3178892 Irina3178892 5 years
And if you workout during lunch, here's how to be time efficient http://rdirina.wordpress.com/2012/08/31/gym-essentials-and-suggestions/ \u00a0\u00a0
Beginner Fitness Tips
Workouts That Give Me Everything Running Promised (but Didn't)
by Michele Foley
How to Run Fast in a Race
Beginner Fitness Tips
4 Running Tips That Will Get You Across the Finish Line Faster
by Kathryn McLamb
What to Eat Before a Run
Beginner Fitness Tips
You'll Have the Best Run Ever by Avoiding These Foods
by Jenny Sugar
Why Does My Face Turn Red When I Exercise?
Beginner Fitness Tips
Should You Be Worried About Your Beet-Red Face?
by Jenny Sugar
Walk, Run, Sprint Interval Workout
Weight Loss
The 45-Minute Running Workout You Need to Finally Ditch Your Belly Fat
by Jenny Sugar
