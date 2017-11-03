Challenge: Can You Do 50 Burpees in 5 Minutes?

Go-getters. Those brave people who constantly set goals, usually smash said goals, reevaluate their success, and set their next conquest, aren't as rare a breed as you'd think. If you're reading this article, you're one of these go-getters who seem to make the world spin faster. Are you looking for your next challenge right now? We at POPSUGAR have got the test you need to try. The challenge? Can you do 50 burpees in five minutes?

It sounds like a lofty goal, but with a little guidance from Sarah Chadwell, NASM Certified Personal Trainer, combined with your grit, you can smash this challenge, too. Let's get started!

Burpees: A Love-Hate Relationship

Burpees! Did you shudder? Usually just the thought of them makes even the fittest people feel at least a little sick because this is one move that is renowned for being brutal. But you can't knock the results they bring!

"Burpees are a physically demanding exercise because they tax almost every muscle in your body. Just one repetition includes a squat, a plank, a push-up, a hip thrust, a forward jump, and a vertical jump," said Chadwell.



All of these movements mean that one burpee hits your quads, glutes, hamstrings, hip flexors, calves, chest, shoulders, triceps, and even your abs! Plus, burpees test your cardiovascular and muscular endurance. If you thought it was the worst exercise before, think again. They're actually the perfect exercise to get fit or in this case, to show off just how fit you will become in the next 25 days.

Preparation to Complete 50 Burpees in 5 Minutes

So, how do you get to the point where you can do 50 burpees in five minutes? The answer isn't just doing burpees. In fact, you'll need to build up your cardio and muscular endurance in many ways beyond what this one exercise can do. Ahead is Chadwell's custom 25-day plan that will help you build up your total-body power and endurance.

The exercises you'll be doing for the next 25 days are squats, froggies, planks, burpees, and a fair amount of cardio. Here are Chadwell's tips on how to breeze through these moves on your way to 50 burpess in 5 minutes.

How to do a bodyweight squat:

Stand with your head facing forward and your chest held up and out.

Place your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your hands straight out in front of you to help keep your balance. You can also bend the elbows or clasp the fingers gently behind your neck.

Sit back and down like you're sitting into an imaginary chair. Keep your head facing forward as your upper body bends forward a bit. Rather than allowing your back to round, let your lower back arch slightly as you descend.

Lower down so your thighs are as parallel to the floor as possible, with your knees over your ankles. Press your weight back into your heels.

Keep your body tight, and push through your heels to bring yourself back to the starting position. This counts as one rep.

How to do a frogger:

Begin in a plank position.

Jump your feet to the outside of your hands, coming into a deep squat and keeping your hands on the floor.

Jump your feet back to a plank to complete one rep.

How to do a plank:

Balance on your hands and toes with your body in one straight line, hands underneath the shoulders, and feet hip-distance apart.

And of course – burpees:

Lower into a crouching squat with your hands on the floor.

Do a squat thrust by jumping your feet back into a plank position.

Do one basic push-up, bending the elbows and then straightening back to plank.

Jump the feet forward to the hands, and come into a squat.

Do an explosive jump straight up, getting as much height as you can.

Putting the Plan Into Action

Here is the 50 burpees in five minutes workout plan. On your 25th day of this journey, record some video evidence, upload it, and tag us @popsugarfitness to let the world watch you take and beat the challenge!

Day Daily Workout Speed or Duration

Day 1 1 set of 10 regular burpees



1 set of 20 bodyweight squats



2 sets of planks



Jog Under 2 minutes



Under 3 minutes



Hold for 30 seconds

½ mile Day 2 1 set of 10 regular burpees



1 set of 20 froggies



2 sets of planks



Jog Under 2 minutes



Under 3 minutes



Hold for 30 seconds

½ mile

Day 3 1 set of 12 regular burpees



1 set of 20 bodyweight squats

2 sets of planks



Jog Under 2 minutes



Under 3 minutes



Hold for 30 seconds

½ mile Day 4 Rest Day Day 5 1 set of 12 regular burpees



1 set of 20 froggies



3 sets of planks



Jog Under 2 minutes



Under 3 minutes



Hold for 30 seconds

½ mile Day 6 1 set of 12 regular burpees

1 set of 30 bodyweight squats

3 sets of planks



Jog Under 2 minutes

Under 3 minutes

Hold for 30 seconds

½ mile Day 7 1 set of 12 regular burpees

1 set of 30 froggies

3 sets of planks

Jog Under 1.5 minutes

Under 3 minutes

Hold for 30 seconds

¾ mile Day 8 Rest Day Day 9 2 sets of 10 burpees

1 set of 20 bodyweight squats

1 set of 20 froggies

2 sets of planks

Jog Under 3 minutes

Under 2 minutes

Under 2 minutes

Hold for 30 seconds

¾ mile Day 10 2 sets of 10 burpees

1 set of 20 bodyweight squats

1 set of 20 froggies

2 sets of planks

Jog Under 3 minutes

Under 2 minutes

Under 2 minutes

Hold for 30 seconds

½ mile Day 11 2 sets of 12 burpees

1 set of 20 bodyweight squats

1 set of 20 froggies

2 sets of planks

Jog Under 3 minutes

Under 2 minutes

Under 2 minutes

Hold for 30 seconds

¾ mile Day 12 2 sets of 12 burpees

1 set of 30 bodyweight squats

1 set of 30 froggies

3 sets of planks

Jog Under 3 minutes

Under 2 minutes

Under 3 minutes

Hold for 30 seconds

½ mile Day 13 Rest Day Day 14 3 sets of 10 burpees

1 set of 30 bodyweight squats

1 set of 30 froggies

3 sets of planks

Jog Under 3.5 minutes

Under 2 minutes

Under 3 minutes

Hold for 30 seconds

¾ mile Day 15 3 sets of 10 burpees

1 set of 30 bodyweight squats

1 set of 30 froggies

3 sets of planks

Jog Under 3.5 minutes

Under 2 minutes

Under 3 mintues

Hold for 30 seconds

½ mile Day 16 3 sets of 10 burpees

1 set of 30 bodyweight squats

1 set of 30 froggies

3 sets of planks

Jog Under 3.5 minutes

Under 2 minutes

Under 3 minutes

Hold for 30 seconds

¾ mile Day 17 3 sets of 12 burpees

1 set of 30 bodyweight squats

1 set of 30 froggies

3 sets of planks

Jog Under 4 minutes

Under 2 minutes

Under 3 minutes

Hold for 30 seconds

1 mile Day 18 Rest Day Day 19 3 sets of 12 burpees

1 set of 30 bodyweight squats

1 set of 30 froggies

3 sets of planks

Jog Under 4 minutes

Under 2 minutes

Under 3 minutes

Hold for 30 seconds

¾ mile Day 20 4 sets of 10 burpees

1 set of 30 bodyweight squats

1 set of 20 froggies

3 sets of planks

Jog Under 4.5 minutes

Under 4 minutes

Under 4 minutes

Hold for 30 seconds

1 mile Day 21 4 sets of 10 burpees

1 set of 30 bodyweight squats

1 sets of 20 froggies

3 sets of planks

Jog Under 4.5 minutes

Under 3 minutes

Under 3 minutes

Hold for 30 seconds

¾ mile Day 22 4 sets of 10 burpees

1 set of 30 bodyweight squats

1 sets of 20 froggies

3 sets of planks

Jog Under 4.5 minutes

Under 3 minutes

Under 3 minutes

Hold for 30 seconds

1 mile Day 23 4 sets of 10 burpees

1 set of 30 bodyweight squats

1 sets of 20 froggies

3 sets of planks

Jog Under 4 minutes

Under 3 minutes

Under 3 minutes

Hold for 30 seconds

¾ mile Day 24 Rest day Day 25 5 sets of 10 burpees



It's going to feel easy! 5 minutes or less