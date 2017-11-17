 Skip Nav
If Winter Stopped Your Runs, Get Back on Track With This 1-Week Treadmill Workout Plan

Don't let the cold weather put an end to your runs! Move your workouts indoors with these challenging and fun treadmill workouts. These are anything but boring, involving belly fat-fighting intervals and incline to build your booty.

If You Want to Lose Weight by Running, Read This

Here's a week's worth of workouts you can follow along to including two active rests days mapping out stretches and yoga poses to prevent injury. Each workout includes a link to a printable version so you can take them to the gym.

45-Minute Interval Workout
42-Minute Tush-Toning Treadmill Workout
30-Minute Pyramid Interval Workout
Running Stretches
30-Minute Barry's Bootcamp Treadmill Workout
60-Minute Calorie-Burning Treadmill Workout
Yoga For Runners
