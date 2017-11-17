Best Treadmill Workouts
If Winter Stopped Your Runs, Get Back on Track With This 1-Week Treadmill Workout Plan
Don't let the cold weather put an end to your runs! Move your workouts indoors with these challenging and fun treadmill workouts. These are anything but boring, involving belly fat-fighting intervals and incline to build your booty.
Here's a week's worth of workouts you can follow along to including two active rests days mapping out stretches and yoga poses to prevent injury. Each workout includes a link to a printable version so you can take them to the gym.
