Strong Abs Start With This 7-Minute Workout
You'll Want This Star Wars Line of Fitness Gear to Use the Force on Your Core
The High-Protein, Low-Carb, 1-Pan Meal You Need to Reach Your Weight-Loss Goals
What Type Of Workout You Should Do Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Of course, any workout beats no workout, but if you could actually maximize your performance somehow, you'd be into it, right? Well, turns out, there are certain exercises that are better suited to your body's needs based on your zodiac sign.

Sounds strange, but stay with us, here. Some signs are believed to enjoy low-intensity workouts, while others prefer high-intensity, fast-paced workouts. And, while some signs can easily exercise solo, others might need some outside motivation, perhaps in the form of a sports league or class.

So, before booking your next class online, think about trying a new workout that's aligned with the stars. We got the details from Rachel Lang, Astrological Consultant and Healer, as well as Jolie Manza, fitness expert and founder of Surfin2Yoga.


Taurus
Aries
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
