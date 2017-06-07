Dance Cardio and Strength Combine For the Ultimate At-Home Workout

Maybe you've read about Body by Simone or seen its transformative weight-loss results on Revenge Body, but if you haven't, you're in for a treat. Trainer Simone De La Rue has created a workout that celebrities flock to because it leaves you dripping in sweat, but more importantly, it's fun. And honestly, the best workouts are the ones that don't feel like exercise.

If you aren't one of the lucky ones who live near a Body by Simone studio, that's OK! We have two 20-minute workouts led by Simone herself. We recommend pairing the two workouts together for a full 40-minute session to really get a taste of the full range of classes offered at the studios, which are a mix of dance cardio, Pilates-inspired exercises, and classic bodyweight moves.