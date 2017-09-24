 Skip Nav
Get Insanely Strong With This Intense 10-Minute Bodyweight Workout

5-10-15. That's all you need to remember for this quick, but intense, workout. You'll strengthen the arms, upper back, core, butt, and legs in just 10 minutes. And you don't need an expensive gym membership or equipment to do this workout — just you and your own determination to push yourself hard.

Directions: Set a timer for five minutes. Keep repeating the below three-move circuit until the five minutes are up. Take a two-minute break and repeat for another five minutes. Or make this workout even harder by going for 10 straight minutes.

5 triceps push-ups
10 diamond sit-ups
15 air squats

Within the five minutes, aim to complete between three and five rounds of the circuit. Below is an explanation of each exercise, including modifications for each move.

5 Triceps Push-Ups
Diamond Sit-Up
Air Squat
