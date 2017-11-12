Dance Your Blues Away With This Feel-Good Cardio Workout

You're going to love this cardio dance workout! It torches calories but feels more like a party than a sweat session. Amanda Kloots, creator of The Dance, keeps you moving for a solid 30 minutes and incorporates some arm dancing that will get your shoulders burning in the best way possible. Press play and get ready to dance your blues away.

Wardrobe Credit:

On Amanda: BodyLanguage outfit

On Rachel: Wear It to Heart outfit

On Jenny: MPG Sport top and Noli tights

All shoes by Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)

Cheeky water bottles