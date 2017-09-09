 Skip Nav
10-Minute Workout to Tighten the Arm Jiggle
10-minute Workouts
If You Only Have 10 Minutes to Work Out Today, Do This 4-Move Workout
Beginner Fitness Tips
The Biggest Mistake People Make When They Run, According to a Running Coach
2-Minute, 3-Move Wall Workout to Instantly Sculpt Arms and Abs

Even if your goal isn't to be able to do a handstand, your upper body and core can benefit greatly from practicing two exercises yogis often do to strengthen their muscles in order to hold this advanced pose. Do this quick two-minute workout, and your muscles will be burning — we promise!

The Workout: Hold the L-stand for 10 seconds. Hop down, turn around, and kick up into a Handstand Against the Wall for 10 seconds, then rest your arms and wrists by doing Wall Child's Pose for 10 seconds. Repeat this 30-second circuit three more times for a total of four times (two minutes). If this is too hard, hold the first two exercises for only five seconds. If you find workout too easy, hold the first two poses for 15 to 20 seconds each.

L-Stand
Handstand Against the Wall
Wall Child's Pose
Intermediate Workouts5-minute WorkoutsStrength Training WorkoutsArm ExercisesAb ExercisesWorkoutsStrength TrainingYoga
