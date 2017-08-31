 Skip Nav
Whip Up Some Frosty Fall Flavors With 39 Delicious Smoothie Recipes

"Pour some cinnamon on it" is our motto in most cases, especially when it comes to Fall smoothies. Mmmm. That's right — smoothies aren't just for summertime; frosty sweet treats are ready to be blended and devoured this season! Whether your favorite Fall flavors involve gingerbread, caramel apples, pumpkin spice, or sweet potato pie, we've got 39 blends that'll keep you full, satisfied, delighted, and nourished. Enjoy!

Apple and Almond Smoothie
Snickerdoodle Smoothie
Sweet Potato Pie Protein Smoothie
Caramel Apple Smoothie
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
Apple Ginger Smoothie
Warm Chocolaty Smoothie
Gluten-Free Fig Newton Breakfast Smoothie
Pumpkin Cheesecake Smoothie
Gingerbread Smoothie
Pumpkin Spice Almond Milk Smoothie
Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie
Vegan Apple Pie Smoothie
Green Apple Smoothie With Pomegranate
Spiced Apple Smoothie
Carrot Cake Smoothie
Pumpkin Peanut Butter Chai Apple Smoothie
Peanut Butter Banana Apple Smoothie
Sweet Potato Peach Smoothie
Pumpkin Chai Protein Smoothie
5-Ingredient Gingerbread Smoothie
Chai-Spiced Peanut Butter and Apple Smoothie
Cinnamon Bun Smoothie
Pumpkin Spice Smoothie
Pear Detox Green Smoothie
Almond Fig and Strawberry Smoothie
Overnight Apple Cinnamon Smoothie
Ginger Pear Green Smoothie
Cranberry Smoothie
Fig Honey Yogurt Smoothie
Eggnog Smoothie
