Whip Up Some Frosty Fall Flavors With 39 Delicious Smoothie Recipes

"Pour some cinnamon on it" is our motto in most cases, especially when it comes to Fall smoothies. Mmmm. That's right — smoothies aren't just for summertime; frosty sweet treats are ready to be blended and devoured this season! Whether your favorite Fall flavors involve gingerbread, caramel apples, pumpkin spice, or sweet potato pie, we've got 39 blends that'll keep you full, satisfied, delighted, and nourished. Enjoy!