All the Things You Need to Start — and Stop — Doing in 2018

The fatal flaw with New Year's resolutions — and most goal-setting, for that matter — is that we typically bite off more than we can chew. We're not setting realistic goals. As such, we end up disappointed and, often, with a forgotten resolution by the time February rolls around.

Ahead are 14 realistic goals that anyone can accomplish in a calendar year — things that are not only doable but also enjoyable and will eventually become so second-nature, you'll forget they were resolutions. The best part? Each contributes to a happier life and a healthier body and brain.