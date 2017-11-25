 Skip Nav
All the Things You Need to Start — and Stop — Doing in 2018
beginner workouts
The Very Best Arm Workout For Beginners
Healthy Recipes
52 Healthy and Satisfying Breakfast Ideas
POPSUGAR Challenge
Transform Your Abs With This 2-Week Crunch Challenge
All the Things You Need to Start — and Stop — Doing in 2018

The fatal flaw with New Year's resolutions — and most goal-setting, for that matter — is that we typically bite off more than we can chew. We're not setting realistic goals. As such, we end up disappointed and, often, with a forgotten resolution by the time February rolls around.

Ahead are 14 realistic goals that anyone can accomplish in a calendar year — things that are not only doable but also enjoyable and will eventually become so second-nature, you'll forget they were resolutions. The best part? Each contributes to a happier life and a healthier body and brain.

Take More You Time
Stop Doing That 1 Workout You Hate
Unplug a Little More Each Day
Learn 1 New Healthy Recipe You LOVE
Ditch the Foods You Hate
Add 1 Low-Impact Workout to Your Routine
Make More Time For Breakfast
Throw Your Scale in a Dumpster
Start Weightlifting
Choose Gratitude Each Day
Ditch Your Restrictive Diet
End the Negative Self-Talk
Start Foam Rolling
Create a Bedtime Routine
