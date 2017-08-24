Leg Workout For Women Using Weights
A Workout to Help You Build Strong and Shapely Legs
Grab your short shorts, your Daisy Dukes, your hot pants — whatever you choose to call them. You're going to want to show off your shapely gams after doing this workout. Each of these four exercises tones a different part of your legs, making this workout quick and efficient. We suggest using dumbbells between five and 10 pounds for this fitness quickie.
Directions: Warm up with three minutes of cardio — running in place, jumping jacks, and butt kickers. Then perform this four-exercise circuit three times. Stretch your quads and hamstrings to cool down.
