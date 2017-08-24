A Workout to Help You Build Strong and Shapely Legs

Grab your short shorts, your Daisy Dukes, your hot pants — whatever you choose to call them. You're going to want to show off your shapely gams after doing this workout. Each of these four exercises tones a different part of your legs, making this workout quick and efficient. We suggest using dumbbells between five and 10 pounds for this fitness quickie.



Take 10 Minutes to Tone Your Backside With a Barre Workout Related

Directions: Warm up with three minutes of cardio — running in place, jumping jacks, and butt kickers. Then perform this four-exercise circuit three times. Stretch your quads and hamstrings to cool down.