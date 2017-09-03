10 Protein-Packed Snacks That'll Help You Shed Pounds

We're refocusing our calorie counts and making sure we're getting the right calories through macronutrients, and the macronutrient protein takes center stage when your goal is to build muscle or lose weight. For starters, protein keeps you fuller for a longer amount of time compared to equal portions of carbohydrates or fat. Protein can also keep your metabolism up, and the full feeling you get from a protein-packed snack will keep you from reaching for less healthy foods.

Jump-start your weight loss, reduce hunger, and boost your metabolism by adding a protein-rich snack or two into your day (it's way better for you than a bag of chips!). Need a little inspiration on where to start? Scroll through!