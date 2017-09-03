 Skip Nav
10 Protein-Packed Snacks That'll Help You Shed Pounds

We're refocusing our calorie counts and making sure we're getting the right calories through macronutrients, and the macronutrient protein takes center stage when your goal is to build muscle or lose weight. For starters, protein keeps you fuller for a longer amount of time compared to equal portions of carbohydrates or fat. Protein can also keep your metabolism up, and the full feeling you get from a protein-packed snack will keep you from reaching for less healthy foods.

Jump-start your weight loss, reduce hunger, and boost your metabolism by adding a protein-rich snack or two into your day (it's way better for you than a bag of chips!). Need a little inspiration on where to start? Scroll through!

SimplyProtein Bar
Power Crunch Crisp Bars
Luna Protein Bars
Greek Yogurt
12-Ounce Latte
Hard-Boiled Eggs
Jerky
Cottage Cheese and Strawberries
Cheese and Grapes
Veggies and Hummus in a Protein Wrap
Chickpeas
Edamame
Protein Bars
