The High-Protein, Low-Carb, 1-Pan Meal You Need to Reach Your Weight-Loss Goals

High-protein, low-carb meals are a smart thing to aim for when you're trying to lose weight. But if you don't eat meat or dairy, or you can't stomach another piece of grilled chicken for the millionth time, here's an easy and delicious vegan recipe.

Made with just four main ingredients — tofu, cauliflower, broccoli, and edamame — each 368-calorie serving offers 35.5 grams of protein! You'll also get your fill of hunger-satiating fiber with 8.5 grams. As for carbs, all of this roasted deliciousness is under 15 grams.

This recipe includes all the essentials you need for losing weight — protein, healthy fats, and fiber. And the best part is, it's a one-pan meal, so it's easy to make and even easier to clean up! OK, no, actually, the best part is how it tastes! Simple, yet satisfying. Since it makes five servings, it's a great recipe to whip up on a Sunday to have lunch made for the week.