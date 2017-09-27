 Skip Nav
A Twist on Lemon Water That Can Help You Hit Your Weight-Loss Goals
100-Calorie Fluffy and Sweet Vegan Pancakes
Roasted Tofu, Cauliflower, and Broccoli 1-Pan Meal

The High-Protein, Low-Carb, 1-Pan Meal You Need to Reach Your Weight-Loss Goals

High-protein, low-carb meals are a smart thing to aim for when you're trying to lose weight. But if you don't eat meat or dairy, or you can't stomach another piece of grilled chicken for the millionth time, here's an easy and delicious vegan recipe.

Made with just four main ingredients — tofu, cauliflower, broccoli, and edamame — each 368-calorie serving offers 35.5 grams of protein! You'll also get your fill of hunger-satiating fiber with 8.5 grams. As for carbs, all of this roasted deliciousness is under 15 grams.

This recipe includes all the essentials you need for losing weight — protein, healthy fats, and fiber. And the best part is, it's a one-pan meal, so it's easy to make and even easier to clean up! OK, no, actually, the best part is how it tastes! Simple, yet satisfying. Since it makes five servings, it's a great recipe to whip up on a Sunday to have lunch made for the week.

Ingredients

  1. 2 containers super extra firm tofu, drained and cubed
  2. 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  3. 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  4. 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  5. 1 teaspoon sea salt
  6. 1 large head of broccoli, cut into bite-size pieces
  7. 1 large head of cauliflower (about 4 cups), cut into bite-size pieces
  8. 1 1/2 cups shelled frozen edamame

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Add the tofu to a cookie sheet. Drizzle on 1 1/2 tablespoons of oil (save one tablespoon for later), 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon sea salt. Mix well.
  3. Add the cauliflower, broccoli, and edamame to the pan. Drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, and mix everything well.
  4. Roast for 20 minutes, stir, roast for another 20 minutes, stir, and roast for another 10 minutes or until the cauliflower is tender.
  5. Season with salt and pepper and enjoy!

Information

Category
Main Dishes, Tofu
Yield
5 servings
Cook Time
60 mins

Nutrition

Calories per serving
368
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
