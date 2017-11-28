 Skip Nav
22 Vegan Christmas Cookies You'll Happily Dunk Into Your Almond Milk
22 Vegan Christmas Cookies You'll Happily Dunk Into Your Almond Milk

Cookies are one of the most time-honored Christmas dessert traditions — it's what you leave for Santa, after all. However, if you're vegan, you've probably had to turn down too many chocolate chip and gingerbread cookies to count over the years, and that's almost as sad as getting coal in your stocking. Thankfully, as more and more people turn to a plant-based diet, the cookie enthusiasts of the vegan community have created some outstanding recipes that don't contain a trace of dairy or egg.

This Christmas, join Santa in indulging in a heaping plate of cookies. Read through the gallery for 22 of the best vegan cookie recipes, pour yourself a nice tall glass of almond milk, and put on Bing Crosby. That's the way the cookie should crumble.

Gluten-Free Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
Vegan Thumbprint Cookies
Vegan Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies
Vegan Thin Mints
Vegan Sugar Cookies
Vegan Jamoca Almond Fudge Cookies
Flour-Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Peanut Butter Chickpea Chocolate Chip Cookies
Date-Sweetened Cookies
Best Ever Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
Vegan Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
Vegan Chocolate and Pumpkin Cookies
Pistachio-Crusted Chewy Chocolate Chip Cranberry Cookies
Vegan Samoas
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
The Best Almond Meal Chocolate Chip Cookies
5-Ingredient Vegan Gluten-Free Cookies
Pumpkin Pecan Polvorones
Paleo Magic Cookie Bars
Pumpkin Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Vegan Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies
Paleo Cranberry Bliss Bars
