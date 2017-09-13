Our 17 Most Popular Breakfast Egg Recipes

Eggs are like breakfast's blank canvas. Despite the many possibilities, it can be overwhelming to break your scrambled egg routine. Over the years, our readers have determined that these are the most popular egg breakfasts from our site. A few are basic techniques while others are on the creative side like egg clouds, egg muffins, and sheet-pan eggs. Whether you like 'em scrambled or over easy, there's plenty of breakfast inspiration for all taste preferences ahead.



