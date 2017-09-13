 Skip Nav
Our 17 Most Popular Breakfast Egg Recipes

Eggs are like breakfast's blank canvas. Despite the many possibilities, it can be overwhelming to break your scrambled egg routine. Over the years, our readers have determined that these are the most popular egg breakfasts from our site. A few are basic techniques while others are on the creative side like egg clouds, egg muffins, and sheet-pan eggs. Whether you like 'em scrambled or over easy, there's plenty of breakfast inspiration for all taste preferences ahead.

Scrambled Eggs With Wild Mushrooms
Easy Poached Egg Sandwich
Kale, Caramelized Onion, and Gouda Egg Muffins
Sheet-Pan Eggs
Easy Microwaveable Egg Omelet
Paula Deen's Scrambled Eggs
Bacon and Egg Breakfast Tart
Cheddar, Bacon, and Leek Frittata
The Best Way to Scramble Eggs
Anthony Bourdain's Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled Eggs With Spinach and Bell Peppers
Vegetarian Mediterranean Quiche
Omelet in a Mug
Cheesy Egg Muffins
Egg Clouds
Gordon Ramsay's Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled Eggs With Worcestershire Sauce
BreakfastEggs
