20 Cheap and Easy Slow-Cooker Recipes You Need in Your Life

Utilizing your slow cooker is one of the easiest ways to not only cook more at home, but also to stick to your budget. You can throw just about anything — from pantry staples to affordable cuts of meat — into a slow cooker and let it simmer for hours, and you'll get a hearty, flavorful meal that will leave you with plenty of leftovers. With these 20 cheap and easy slow-cooker recipes on hand, you'll be able to whip up comfort foods that are easy on your wallet and busy schedule.