20 Cheap and Easy Slow-Cooker Recipes You Need in Your Life

Utilizing your slow cooker is one of the easiest ways to not only cook more at home, but also to stick to your budget. You can throw just about anything — from pantry staples to affordable cuts of meat — into a slow cooker and let it simmer for hours, and you'll get a hearty, flavorful meal that will leave you with plenty of leftovers. With these 20 cheap and easy slow-cooker recipes on hand, you'll be able to whip up comfort foods that are easy on your wallet and busy schedule.

Slow-Cooker Beans and Quinoa With Scallions and Cheddar
Slow-Cooker Spaghetti and Meatballs
Slow-Cooker Carnitas
Slow-Cooker Beef Chili
Slow-Cooker Baked Potato Soup
Slow-Cooker Gigante Beans With Tomatoes and Pancetta
Slow-Cooker French Onion Pot Pie Stew
Chickpea Coconut Curry With Sweet Potatoes
Slow-Cooker Shredded Sweet Soy Chicken Breast
Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Chili
Slow-Cooker Turkey Enchilada Soup
Slow-Cooker Tomato Basil Tortellini Soup
Split Pea Soup
Slow-Cooker Beef Taco Soup
Sausage, Spinach, and White Bean Soup
Slow-Cooker Quinoa, Chicken, and Kale Soup
Slow-Cooker Honey-Garlic Chicken and Vegetables
Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
Slow-Cooker Sticky Chicken Wings
Slow-Cooker Chicken Fajitas
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds