 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
A Bacon-Wrapped Upgrade to an American Cookout Classic
Original Recipes
The Best Method to Grill Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts
Summer
What a Watermelon! 20+ Recipes That Highlight the Juicy Fruit
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
16 Burning Questions You've Always Wondered About Common Ingredients

How long do eggs really last? Do you need to refrigerate butter? What's the difference between Parmesan and Pecorino Romano, anyway? If these are all questions you've asked yourself at least once, you'll appreciate this comprehensive list of answers. You might not know the best storage methods or the facts behind some of the most common staples sitting in your kitchen right now, but you will after discovering these 16 explanations.

Related
You'll Never Look at Figs the Same Way After Learning This Fact

What's the difference between heavy cream and whipping cream?
Should you refrigerate butter?
Is Brie the same thing as Camembert?
Can you refreeze meat after thawing?
What's the shelf life of raw and hard-boiled eggs?
What's the difference between Parmesan and Pecorino Romano?
Do you need to refrigerate maple syrup?
How can you tell if an egg is bad?
What exactly is Greek yogurt?
How long can an opened bottle of wine last?
Do you need to refrigerate onions?
What exactly is ginger beer?
Why does pineapple irritate your mouth?
Do you need to refrigerate soy sauce?
How do you pronounce La Croix?
What makes apples shiny?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Burning QuestionsFood NewsFood Facts
Join The Conversation
Food News
Remember Zima? The Clear, Alcoholic Soda From the '90s Is Back!
by Anna Monette Roberts
Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Season 2 Trailer
Martha Stewart
by Erin Cullum
No Sugar in Smoothie King's Smoothies
Health News
Smoothie King Is Cleaning Up Its Menu With This Exciting Announcement
by Anna Monette Roberts
Amazon Prime Now Alcohol Delivery
Food News
ICYMI, Amazon Prime Can Deliver Wine and Beer to Your Door — in 1 Hour
by Erin Cullum
Best Cheap Wine From Target
Food News
OMG, Target Is Releasing a Whole New Line of $5 Wines!
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds