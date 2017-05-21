The Bachelor Couples: Where Are They Now?

Another day, another Bachelor breakup. The Bachelor's Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have broken off their engagement. We were really rooting for them, but the show's track record ain't great. The big exceptions are Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney (Molly was technically the runner-up) and Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, who tied the knot in a live TV wedding and are the only Bachelor couple to still be together besides Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi from the season that ended in March.

This all has us reminiscing about those early seasons and wondering what the couples are up to now. Most importantly, who are they seeing and what are their relationship statuses? We all know the group of former contestants from the reality-TV dating show is an incestuous bunch, and it can be difficult to keep track of who's with whom. So we're breaking it down from the beginning to give you the scoop on where the last couples standing from each of the 21 seasons of The Bachelor are now. Will you accept this rose?