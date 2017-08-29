References in Taylor Swift Music Videos
Taylor Swift Is Actually an Old Pro at Sneaking Hidden References Into Her Videos
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Taylor Swift Is Actually an Old Pro at Sneaking Hidden References Into Her Videos
Taylor Swift dropped her music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" during this year's VMAs, and our lives haven't been the same since. The video's hidden references not only include jabs at her famous feuds, but she also brought back multiple personas from her past. Seriously, we're still finding more and more. Of course, this isn't the first time one of her videos has had layers of meaning. See which celebrities she has made reference to in the past.
0previous images
-26more images