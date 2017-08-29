 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Celebrity Interviews
The Surprising Thing Kit Harington Says People Don't Know About Emilia Clarke
Prince William
The Sweet and Uplifting Way Princess Diana Told William About His Father's Affair
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Taylor Swift Is Actually an Old Pro at Sneaking Hidden References Into Her Videos

Taylor Swift dropped her music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" during this year's VMAs, and our lives haven't been the same since. The video's hidden references not only include jabs at her famous feuds, but she also brought back multiple personas from her past. Seriously, we're still finding more and more. Of course, this isn't the first time one of her videos has had layers of meaning. See which celebrities she has made reference to in the past.

Related
What We Already Know About Taylor Swift's Upcoming Album, Reputation

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FeudsCelebrity CouplesTaylor SwiftMusic VideosMusic
Join The Conversation
Music
From Friends to Straight-Up Enemies: A Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Timeline
by Ryan Roschke
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Cutest Moments
Celebrity PDA
All the Times Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Looked Almost Too Adorable Together
by Alessandra Foresto
Songs That Help Anxiety
Spotify
48 Songs to Help Soothe Your Anxiety
by Hilary White
'90s Song Lyrics That Made No Sense
Nostalgia
9 Song Lyrics From the '90s That Made Absolutely ZERO Sense
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Beyonce Writing the Next James Bond Theme Song
Beyoncé Knowles
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds