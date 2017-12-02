Disney Princess Gifts
46 Gifts For Fashionable Disney Princess Freaks Everywhere
There's something you might not know about the stylish Disney royal in your life: she likes to show off her love for the princesses during all seasons, but in stylish ways. A bow on a bracelet there, a printed graphic tee there — that's all she really needs to keep the magic alive.
While sparkly, over-the-top crowns, and colorful charm bracelets may come to mind when you think "Disney fan," the gifts that will really score you points are more subtle, oftentimes funny, and even meaningful. Read on for chic gifts at a wide range of price points that'll pamper any princess (or queen!) this holiday season. You might even have to splurge on more than one.
Biography 18ct yellow-gold shell drop earrings
$92
from Selfridges
ASOS Tall ASOS TALL Top With Sequin Embellishment
$72
Mermaids Embroidered Velvet Biker Jacket
$851 $595
from LUISAVIAROMA
Gizelle Renee - Penelope Bright Yellow Leather Gloves With Shades Of Green Braided Barcode Liberty Tana Lawn
$138
from Wolf & Badger
Blue Long Line Cape Jacket
$77
from Missguided
Couture New Rose American Beauty Crystal Minaudiere
$4,995
from Neiman Marcus
Book Felt-Appliquéd Cotton-Faille Clutch
$1,625 $730
from THE OUTNET.COM
SoirÃ©e Crossbody Bag
$328
from Orchard Mile
Canyon Fringe Hammock
$118
from Anthropologie
Romy 100 Glitter Degrade Point Toe Pumps
$675
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Yoki Fashion Yoki Embroidered Bird And Floral Clutch Bag With Tassel Detail
$32 $30
Latelita London - The Forbidden Apple Earring Red
$79 $64
from Wolf & Badger
Top Knot Headband
$14
from Urban Outfitters
'Ice Queen' slogan metallic leather speech bubble kisslock bag
$1,225
from Lane Crawford
Sheer long-sleeved sequinned top
$410
from Selfridges
Suzanne Crystal Burst Studs
$14
from Francesca's
FUSALP Snowflake-intarsia ski socks
$25
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Women's "Sister" Pendant Necklace
$675
from Barneys New York
1940s Retro Sterling Sword Pin
$189
Jean Dragon Clutch
$1,495
from Marissa Collections
Etsy Gold Leaf Hair Comb | Flower Hair Clip | Gold Hair Comb | Bridal Headpiece | Wedding Hair Accessorie
$46
from Etsy
PREMIUM Embroidered Mini Shift Dress with Blouson Sleeve
$135
Day Sleeper Romeo V Neck Tee
$70
from shopbop.com
Glow Recipe - Cool Enough Studios You are Cool to Me Sleeping Mask
$25
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Dolly faux fur tote bag
$75
from Topshop
