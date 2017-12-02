 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
46 Gifts For Fashionable Disney Princess Freaks Everywhere

There's something you might not know about the stylish Disney royal in your life: she likes to show off her love for the princesses during all seasons, but in stylish ways. A bow on a bracelet there, a printed graphic tee there — that's all she really needs to keep the magic alive.

While sparkly, over-the-top crowns, and colorful charm bracelets may come to mind when you think "Disney fan," the gifts that will really score you points are more subtle, oftentimes funny, and even meaningful. Read on for chic gifts at a wide range of price points that'll pamper any princess (or queen!) this holiday season. You might even have to splurge on more than one.

Related
We Scoured the Internet and Found the Most Stylish Disney Gifts — You're Welcome
Astley Clarke
Biography 18ct yellow-gold shell drop earrings
$92
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Astley Clarke Earrings
Asos Longsleeve Tops
ASOS Tall ASOS TALL Top With Sequin Embellishment
$72
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Longsleeve Tops
Prada
Mermaid bag charm
$310
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Prada Women's Fashion
LUISAVIAROMA Jackets
Mermaids Embroidered Velvet Biker Jacket
$851 $595
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA Jackets
BaubleBar
Mermaid Crossbody Bag
$48
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Shoulder Bags
Kate Spade
Midnight rose statement studs
$128
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Earrings
Wolf & Badger Gloves
Gizelle Renee - Penelope Bright Yellow Leather Gloves With Shades Of Green Braided Barcode Liberty Tana Lawn
$138
from Wolf & Badger
Buy Now See more Wolf & Badger Gloves
Missguided
Blue Long Line Cape Jacket
$77
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Women's Fashion
Judith Leiber
Couture New Rose American Beauty Crystal Minaudiere
$4,995
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Judith Leiber Clutches
Olympia Le-Tan
Book Felt-Appliquéd Cotton-Faille Clutch
$1,625 $730
from THE OUTNET.COM
Buy Now See more Olympia Le-Tan Clutches
Diane von Furstenberg
SoirÃ©e Crossbody Bag
$328
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Shoulder Bags
Maje
Leather fringed jacket
$945 $378
from Maje
Buy Now See more Maje Jackets
Anthropologie
Canyon Fringe Hammock
$118
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
Gorjana
Taos Adjustable Necklace
$150
from Gorjana
Buy Now See more Gorjana Necklaces
boohoo
Diamante Leaf Arm Cuff
$6
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Bracelets
Jimmy Choo
Romy 100 Glitter Degrade Point Toe Pumps
$675
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Jimmy Choo Bridal Shoes
Zara Multi Function Ribbon With Ring
$16
from zara.com
Buy Now
Kate Spade
Park Row Watch, 34mm
$150
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Watches
Asos Clutches
Yoki Fashion Yoki Embroidered Bird And Floral Clutch Bag With Tassel Detail
$32 $30
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Clutches
Wolf & Badger Earrings
Latelita London - The Forbidden Apple Earring Red
$79 $64
from Wolf & Badger
Buy Now See more Wolf & Badger Earrings
Salvatore Ferragamo
Vara flap bag
$895
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Clutches
Tibi
Silk Velvet Drape Sleeve Top
$495
from Tibi
Buy Now See more Tibi Tops
Urban Outfitters
Top Knot Headband
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hair Accessories
Rochas
Crystal-embellished satin flats
$598
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Rochas Flats
Roxanne Assoulin Eclipse Earrings
$60
from roxanneassoulin.com
Buy Now
Kenzo
Geo Tiger T-shirt
$175
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Kenzo Tees
Anthropologie
Badia Rug
$98
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Indoor Rugs
Miansai
Women's Thin Reeve Choker
$295
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Miansai Necklaces
Sophia Webster
'Ice Queen' slogan metallic leather speech bubble kisslock bag
$1,225
from Lane Crawford
Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Clutches
Junya Watanabe
Sheer long-sleeved sequinned top
$410
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Junya Watanabe Longsleeve Tops
Francesca's Earrings
Suzanne Crystal Burst Studs
$14
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more Francesca's Earrings
MATCHESFASHION.COM Socks
FUSALP Snowflake-intarsia ski socks
$25
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Socks
Jennifer Meyer
Women's "Sister" Pendant Necklace
$675
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Jennifer Meyer Necklaces
Zara Chainmail Crossbody Bag
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Forever 21
Floral Satin Kimono
$68
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Jackets
One Kings Lane Vintage
1940s Retro Sterling Sword Pin
$189
from One Kings Lane Vintage
Buy Now See more One Kings Lane Vintage Pins
Milly
Slay All Zip Day Pouch
$45
from Milly
Buy Now See more Milly Clutches
Edie Parker
Jean Dragon Clutch
$1,495
from Marissa Collections
Buy Now See more Edie Parker Clutches
Etsy Bridal Veils & Headpieces
Etsy Gold Leaf Hair Comb | Flower Hair Clip | Gold Hair Comb | Bridal Headpiece | Wedding Hair Accessorie
$46
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Bridal Veils & Headpieces
Asos
PREMIUM Embroidered Mini Shift Dress with Blouson Sleeve
$135
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Wildfox Couture
Day Sleeper Romeo V Neck Tee
$70
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Wildfox Couture Tees
Zara Faux Fur Stole
$36
from zara.com
Buy Now
Saks Fifth Avenue Face Masks
Glow Recipe - Cool Enough Studios You are Cool to Me Sleeping Mask
$25
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Face Masks
Topshop
Hunt shearling slippers
$35
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Slippers
Topshop Duffels & Totes
Dolly faux fur tote bag
$75
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Duffels & Totes
Asos
Mesh Rouched Calf Length Socks
$9.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Socks
If She Loves Ariel . . .
Astley Clarke Biography Earrings
ASOS Top With Sequin Embellishment
Prada Mermaid Bag Charm
Mermaids Embroidered Velvet Biker Jacket
BaubleBar Mermaid Crossbody Bag
If She Loves Belle . . .
Kate Spade Midnight Rose Statement Studs
Gizelle Renee Penelope Yellow Gloves
Missguided Blue Long Line Cape Jacket
Judith Leiber Couture New Rose American Beauty Crystal Minaudiere
Olympia Le-Tan Book Felt-Appliquéd Cotton-Faille Clutch
If She Loves Pocahontas . . .
Diane von Furstenberg Soirée Crossbody Bag
Maje Leather Fringed Jacket
Anthropologie Canyon Fringe Hammock
Gorjana Taos Adjustable Necklace
Boohoo Diamante Leaf Arm Cuff
If She Loves Cinderella . . .
Jimmy Choo Romy 100 Glitter Degrade Point Toe Pumps
Zara Multi Function Ribbon With Ring
Kate Spade Park Row Watch
Yoki Fashion Embroidered Bird and Floral Clutch Bag
If She Loves Snow White . . .
Latelita London The Forbidden Apple Earring Red
Salvatore Ferragamo Vara Flap Bag
Tibi Silk Velvet Drape Sleeve Top
Urban Outfitters Top Knot Headband
Rochas Crystal-Embellished Satin Flats
If She Loves Jasmine . . .
Roxanne Assoulin Eclipse Earrings
24
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionDisney PrincessesHoliday ShoppingDisneyGift GuideHolidayShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Astley Clarke
Biography 18ct yellow-gold shell drop earrings
from Selfridges
$92
Asos
ASOS Tall ASOS TALL Top With Sequin Embellishment
from Asos
$72
Prada
Mermaid bag charm
from Farfetch
$310
LUISAVIAROMA
Mermaids Embroidered Velvet Biker Jacket
from LUISAVIAROMA
$851$595
BaubleBar
Mermaid Crossbody Bag
from BaubleBar
$48
Kate Spade
Midnight rose statement studs
from Kate Spade
$128
Wolf & Badger
Gizelle Renee - Penelope Bright Yellow Leather Gloves With Shades Of Green Braided Barcode Liberty Tana Lawn
from Wolf & Badger
$138
Missguided
Blue Long Line Cape Jacket
from Missguided
$77
Judith Leiber
Couture New Rose American Beauty Crystal Minaudiere
from Neiman Marcus
$4,995
Olympia Le-Tan
Book Felt-Appliquéd Cotton-Faille Clutch
from THE OUTNET.COM
$1,625$730
Diane von Furstenberg
SoirÃ©e Crossbody Bag
from Orchard Mile
$328
Maje
Leather fringed jacket
from Maje
$945$378
Anthropologie
Canyon Fringe Hammock
from Anthropologie
$118
Gorjana
Taos Adjustable Necklace
from Gorjana
$150
boohoo
Diamante Leaf Arm Cuff
from boohoo
$6
Jimmy Choo
Romy 100 Glitter Degrade Point Toe Pumps
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$675
Zara Multi Function Ribbon With Ring
from zara.com
$16
Kate Spade
Park Row Watch, 34mm
from Bloomingdale's
$150
Asos
Yoki Fashion Yoki Embroidered Bird And Floral Clutch Bag With Tassel Detail
from Asos
$32$30
Wolf & Badger
Latelita London - The Forbidden Apple Earring Red
from Wolf & Badger
$79$64
Salvatore Ferragamo
Vara flap bag
from Farfetch
$895
Tibi
Silk Velvet Drape Sleeve Top
from Tibi
$495
Urban Outfitters
Top Knot Headband
from Urban Outfitters
$14
Rochas
Crystal-embellished satin flats
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$598
Roxanne Assoulin Eclipse Earrings
from roxanneassoulin.com
$60
Kenzo
Geo Tiger T-shirt
from Farfetch
$175
Anthropologie
Badia Rug
from Anthropologie
$98
Miansai
Women's Thin Reeve Choker
from Barneys New York
$295
Sophia Webster
'Ice Queen' slogan metallic leather speech bubble kisslock bag
from Lane Crawford
$1,225
Junya Watanabe
Sheer long-sleeved sequinned top
from Selfridges
$410
Francesca's
Suzanne Crystal Burst Studs
from Francesca's
$14
MATCHESFASHION.COM
FUSALP Snowflake-intarsia ski socks
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$25
Jennifer Meyer
Women's "Sister" Pendant Necklace
from Barneys New York
$675
Zara Chainmail Crossbody Bag
from zara.com
$50
Forever 21
Floral Satin Kimono
from Forever 21
$68
One Kings Lane Vintage
1940s Retro Sterling Sword Pin
from One Kings Lane Vintage
$189
Milly
Slay All Zip Day Pouch
from Milly
$45
Edie Parker
Jean Dragon Clutch
from Marissa Collections
$1,495
Etsy
Etsy Gold Leaf Hair Comb | Flower Hair Clip | Gold Hair Comb | Bridal Headpiece | Wedding Hair Accessorie
from Etsy
$46
Asos
PREMIUM Embroidered Mini Shift Dress with Blouson Sleeve
from Asos
$135
Wildfox Couture
Day Sleeper Romeo V Neck Tee
from shopbop.com
$70
Zara Faux Fur Stole
from zara.com
$36
Saks Fifth Avenue
Glow Recipe - Cool Enough Studios You are Cool to Me Sleeping Mask
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$25
Topshop
Hunt shearling slippers
from Topshop
$35
Topshop
Dolly faux fur tote bag
from Topshop
$75
Asos
Mesh Rouched Calf Length Socks
from Asos
$9.50
Shop More
Maje Jackets SHOP MORE
Maje
Beline Leather Jacket
from Bloomingdale's
$945
Maje
Shawl-Lapel Single Button Jacket
from TheRealReal
$150$75
Maje
Leather Trimmed Tweed Jacket w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$180$108
Maje
Abstract Pattern Button Jacket
from TheRealReal
$95$47.50
Maje
Cheetah Print Linen-Blend Jacket
from TheRealReal
$65$32.50
Wildfox Couture Tees SHOP MORE
Wildfox Couture
Women's Stars & Stripes Tee
from Nordstrom
$64
Wildfox Couture
Football Star Tee
from shopbop.com
$68
Wildfox Couture
Women's Fireworks Tee
from Nordstrom
$68
Wildfox Couture
Two Flamingos Tee
from shopbop.com
$64
Wildfox Couture
Women's Part Time Destructed Tee
from Nordstrom
$72
Prada Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Prada
Textured-leather Shoulder Bag - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,190
Prada
Velvet Mary Jane Block Heel Pumps
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$650
Prada
Saffiano Cuir Double Medium Tote Bag, Black/Red (Nero+Fuoco)
from Neiman Marcus
$2,780
Prada
Suede 55mm Block-Heel Pump
from Neiman Marcus
$630
Prada
Cahier Small Leather Trunk Crossbody Bag
from Neiman Marcus
$2,220
Kate Spade Earrings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Living
78 Gifts For Women That Won't Break the Bank
by Tara Block
Gift Guide
50 Sparkly Gifts For the Glitter-Obsessed Girl
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping Guide
50 Fun and Affordable Gifts For Three Kings' Day
by Kelsey Garcia
Gift Guide
80 Perfect Presents For Every Woman in Your Life
by Macy Cate Williams
Missguided Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Latina Fashion
Jennifer Lopez Is Here to Show You How to Wear a Bodysuit to the Office
by Celia Fernandez
Holiday Living
300 Affordable Last-Minute Gift Ideas
by Tara Block
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Threw Her Daughter a Magical Unicorn Birthday Party — Here's What You Need to Do It, Too
by Macy Daniela Martin
Gift Guide
21 Summer Must Haves For the Ultimate Unicorn Devotee
by Macy Cate Williams
Anthropologie Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
Home Gifts Under $50 That Will Make You Run — Not Walk — to Anthropologie!
by Murphy Moroney
Gift Guide
50 Gifts That Are Perfect to Buy For Your Girl Group
by Nicole Yi
Gift Guide
Anthropologie's Most In-Demand Gifts For The Home-Decor Obsessed
by Angela Elias
Holiday Living
23 Cool Home Gifts Your Friends Will Be Thrilled to Receive
by Macy Cate Williams
Kate Spade Watches AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
35 Gift Ideas For Girls Who Love Their Sleep
by Tara Block
Gift Guide
20 Must-Have Gifts From Kate Spade So Cute, You'll Want to Keep Them For Yourself
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
31 Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts That Women Actually Want
by Macy Cate Williams
Gifts For Women
9 V-Day Gifts Perfect For Pampering — and You Can Win Them All
by Stephanie Nguyen paid for by Jimmy Choo Fragrances
Maje Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
halliedaily
halliedaily
halliedaily
halliedaily
Wildfox Couture Tees AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
chicflavours
girlabouttownfashion
claudiagraziano
jamialix
Prada Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylefragment
afewgoodygumdrops
whoismocca
afewgoodygumdrops
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds