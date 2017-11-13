 Skip Nav
Holiday Fashion
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 11 Fun Items I'm Excited to Buy This Week
Kohl's
Why Vera Wang Refuses to Design an "OMG, Can I Pull This Off?" Look For Kohl's
Street Style
14 Ways to Wear Your Slip Dress in the Cold — Yes, Really
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
13 Powerful Women Whose Style Has Defined 2017

Power dressing is no easy feat. Over the past year, we've seen some of our favorite women of power, like Queen Rania of Jordan and Kate Middleton, take center stage with their bold outfit choices. Whether they're wearing structured suits or jaw-dropping dresses on the red carpet, there's no denying that these are the 13 women whose style has defined 2017.

Related
10 Power Dressers With Style So Bold, They've Become Our 2016 Fashion Icons
Melania Trump
Amal Clooney
Queen Rania
Hillary Clinton
Angelina Jolie
Kate Middleton
Huma Abedin
Victoria Beckham
Michelle Obama
Queen Letizia of Spain
Taylor Swift
Reese Witherspoon
Nicole Kidman
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Celebrity Street StyleThe RoyalsRed CarpetCelebrity Style
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Isn't Afraid to Wear a Good Outfit More Than Once — or Twice
by Alessandra Foresto
Facts About Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
30 Kate Middleton Facts That Will Blow Your Mind
by Marcia Moody
Emily Ratajkowski's Swimsuit Line
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Creating Her Own Swimsuit Line, and Suddenly Nothing Else Matters Today
by Marina Liao
Kate Middleton Velvet Catherine Walker Dress
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's LBD Looks Classic and Simple — Until the Light Shines Down
by Sarah Wasilak
What Does an April Birthday Mean for the Royal Baby?
Royal Baby
This Is What an April Birthday Will Mean For the Royal Baby
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds