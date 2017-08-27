Mix Hip-Hop Moves With Barre Exercises to Get 1 Wicked Workout

If barre exercise classes are inspired by ballet, Barre Hop brings the beat by infusing the moves with hip-hop. Created by dancer and barre instructor Ericka Taylor, this 30-minute workout is a treat and will work your entire body — there's even a fun dance section to get your heart rate climbing. Grab a sturdy chair to use as your at-home bar and a set of lightweight dumbbells, and get ready to squat it like it's hot — like, real hot.

