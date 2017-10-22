30-Minute Flat-Belly Pilates — Cardio Included!

We're bringing you Pilates Platinum founder Heather Dorak's cardio Pilates workout! It's a kick-ass workout that, along with raising your heart rate to burn some calories, focuses on the abs. If you want to amp up your workout, grab a set of light dumbbells. Let's do this!

On Heather: Carbon38 top and Varley tights

On Anna: Athleta top and Terez tights

On Dre: Wear It to Heart outfit

All shoes by Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)

Manduka mats

Corkcicle water bottles

