An 8-Week Plan to Make You a Runner

A runner isn't born overnight: it takes weeks of building up and training the body to get used to moving this way. If running is one of your goals, here's an eight-week plan to get you running 30 minutes straight. Whether you enjoy running outside in the fresh air, or hitting the treadmill at your gym, this plan will turn you into a runner in just two months.

This plan involves three running workouts per week. On the days you're not running, it's OK to work your muscles in other ways by doing different forms of cardio, strength-training sessions, or yoga or flexibility training. As always, listen to your body and adjust the schedule as needed to allow for much-needed recovery time. Begin each workout with a five-minute warmup, followed by a five-minute cooldown.

Here's a printable version of this workout that you can take to the gym or share with your friends.

almakari almakari 2 years

I happen to run into this plan and I'm already on week 5 and loving it! This is the longest I've stuck to a plan and I'm scared that when I'm done with it I won't have another one that challenges me the same way and keeps me committed. Any suggestions on a follow up plan?

the-warrior-goddess the-warrior-goddess 2 years

I was never a running fan- I have the Zombie Run app and that makes me really get out there and go. Still.. I might use this plan for days when i do not want to run a "mission".

HollySil HollySil 3 years

What mph on the treadmill should I be going for the walk/run intervals?

Madalina15244616 Madalina15244616 3 years
I want to start a running training and this looks really useful. Is there another way for timing my running/walking besides looking at the watch? tnx :)
Rebecca-Jo Rebecca-Jo 3 years
I've seen plans that build up, but moving up a minute each day? This seems a little ridiculous for a beginner.
educatedowl educatedowl 3 years
@psterling it's shocking, right?? i always considered myself in decent shape and i walk a fair amount but i decided to start running and it was like it was it was my first time doing anything physical, ever. this plan seems like a good way to build up to it, though!
besi0004 besi0004 7 years
I honestly started of not being able to run....at all. It's all about perseverance and motivation. I just started up every day. I pushed myself and my body pushed right back. It's amazing what your body can and will do if only you try and try and try again until you succeed. I have been running under 2 months now, and I can do a solid 7-8 K.
PeachyKeen19 PeachyKeen19 7 years
FionaF, could you be fatigued or dehydrated?
PeachyKeen19 PeachyKeen19 7 years
This is awesome, thanks fit :)
FionaF FionaF 7 years
I hit a walking plateau and want to give this a try, but I am out of breath after 30 secs and feel side stitches immediately.
psterling psterling 7 years
I take my dog on a brisk walk every morning for half an hour and most days that's the only exercise I get. I've been thinking about ramping it up to daily runs but I was shocked that I could only make it half a block before I thought I'd die! I think I'll give this a shot but honestly, a half-hour straight run seems like a lofty goal for me.
margokhal margokhal 7 years
Renee, congrats! I'm doing the CT5K [Couch Potato to 5K] plan now! Starting week 2 on Wednesday...I don't think the 2 minutes of jogging will be so bad...But this one looks a lot harder than the CT5K! even though the Week 2 looks the same...I'll stick with one plan, though - don't want to overexert myself! :D
doogirl doogirl 7 years
I've been looking for a plan like this that goes slowly, I'll be starting this soon!!!
hmweis1 hmweis1 7 years
I do intervals....5 minutes of walking, 3 minutes of running, but I'm planning on running in a 8 mile run next Memorial Day and I really want to train for it, so this sounds like a great way to get started!
kia kia 7 years
I used C25K after I was returning to activity following an accident and lengthy physical rehab program. C25K and programs like this are great for new runners and those who have to take it slow for whatever reason.
J-Rabbit J-Rabbit 7 years
I so need this! I'm gonna give it a try...
Spectra Spectra 7 years
When I first started running, this is sort of how I did it. I started out by just walking, then I added short bouts of running (usually I just ran as long as I could before I felt winded) and I just kept increasing the times I was running vs. walking. Pretty soon I could run 3/4 mile at a time and once I could do that, I just gradually increased my mileage.
Latest Fitness
