 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Beginner Fitness Tips
Strength vs. Cardio — Here's How You Should Structure Your Workout
Healthy Recipes
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
If You Want to Lift and Sculpt Your Booty, Do This 10-Move Workout

This booty-shaping workout involves 10 of the best basic yet effective butt-blasting moves. Some involve dumbbells to add resistance, while others are plyometric moves to get your heart rate up. All are designed to build and tone your glutes, so get ready to feel a major booty burn.

Related
Get Major Booty Gains and Toned Arms With This Dumbbell Workout

What you need: A set of medium-weight dumbbells and a step or bench.

Directions: Do each exercise for 30 seconds for a five-minute workout. For a longer workout, repeat one or two more times.

The Workout

Squat Hop
Deadlift
Dumbbell Sumo Squat
Elbow Plank With Donkey Kick
Lunge Jumps
Goblet Squat
Side Lunge to Curtsy Squat
Step-Ups
Single-Leg Touch
Superman

Detailed instructions for each move follow.

Squat Hop
Deadlift
Dumbbell Sumo Squat
Elbow Plank With Donkey Kick
Lunge Jumps
Goblet Squat
Side Lunge to Curtsy Squat
Step-Ups
Single-Leg Touch
Superman
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Booty GainsIntermediate Workouts5-minute WorkoutsButt WorkoutsButt ExercisesWorkoutsStrength Training
Join The Conversation
Intermediate Workouts
This 45-Minute HIIT Workout Will Help Shrink Your Belly
by Jenny Sugar
Workout For Abs, Butt, and Thighs
better-body challenge
20-Minute Ab and Butt Workout Guaranteed to Leave You Sore Tomorrow
by Susi May
Will Lifting Heavy Weights Make Me Bulky?
Beginner Fitness Tips
After Years of Exercising, This Is the Workout That Changed My Body
by Michele Foley
Ann Taylor Fall 2017
Ann Taylor
by Krista Jones
100 Burpees Workout
Advanced Workouts
This CrossFit Workout May Sound Insane, but It's Totally Doable
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds