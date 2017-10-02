Booty Workout
If You Want to Lift and Sculpt Your Booty, Do This 10-Move Workout
This booty-shaping workout involves 10 of the best basic yet effective butt-blasting moves. Some involve dumbbells to add resistance, while others are plyometric moves to get your heart rate up. All are designed to build and tone your glutes, so get ready to feel a major booty burn.
What you need: A set of medium-weight dumbbells and a step or bench.
Directions: Do each exercise for 30 seconds for a five-minute workout. For a longer workout, repeat one or two more times.
The Workout
Squat Hop
Deadlift
Dumbbell Sumo Squat
Elbow Plank With Donkey Kick
Lunge Jumps
Goblet Squat
Side Lunge to Curtsy Squat
Step-Ups
Single-Leg Touch
Superman
Detailed instructions for each move follow.
