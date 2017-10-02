If You Want to Lift and Sculpt Your Booty, Do This 10-Move Workout

This booty-shaping workout involves 10 of the best basic yet effective butt-blasting moves. Some involve dumbbells to add resistance, while others are plyometric moves to get your heart rate up. All are designed to build and tone your glutes, so get ready to feel a major booty burn.



What you need: A set of medium-weight dumbbells and a step or bench.

Directions: Do each exercise for 30 seconds for a five-minute workout. For a longer workout, repeat one or two more times.

The Workout

Squat Hop

Deadlift

Dumbbell Sumo Squat

Elbow Plank With Donkey Kick

Lunge Jumps

Goblet Squat

Side Lunge to Curtsy Squat

Step-Ups

Single-Leg Touch

Superman

Detailed instructions for each move follow.