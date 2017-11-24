 Skip Nav
All You Need Is 1 Dumbbell For These 20 Intense, Muscle-Building Moves

Get in an amazing workout by incorporating these unique strength-training moves — they only use one dumbbell. Some of these exercises work both sides of the body at once, while others target one side at a time, which may reveal to you which parts of your body are weakest. This will help to strengthen your body more efficiently to prevent injury. One-sided moves also require you to focus on your balance, which automatically fires up the muscles in your core. Have a few dumbbells on hand (five to 25 pounds) and switch them up as needed.

Goblet Squat
Overhead Triceps Extensions
Seated Russian Twist
Weighted Squat
High-to-Low Woodchop
Overhead Reach With Leg Lower
Side Plank With Reverse Fly
Dumbbell Swing
Plank With Row
Deep Squat With Overhead Reach
High Knees
Standing Side Bend
Lawnmower
Sumo Squat Side Bends
Rotated Row
Overhead Circle
Side Lunge to Curtsy Squat
Low-to-High Woodchop
Single-Leg Touch
Single-Arm Chest Press
