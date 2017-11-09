 Skip Nav
No Matter How Tired You Feel, You Have Time For This Fat-Blasting Workout

Don't think cheerleading is a sport? This workout will change your mind. Developed by Sean Bartram, the official trainer for the Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders, it features essential HIIT (high-intensity interval training) moves that will burn fat and sculpt muscles fast — in fact, studies have shown that HIIT workouts can burn over 13 calories per minute! And just one look at the cheerleaders themselves, who serve as models in his book (and here as well!), High-Intensity Interval Training For Women ($18), and you won't even question it — these women have the strength, endurance, and abs of any elite athlete.

Even better news? This total-body workout is just 10 to 16 minutes long, depending on how long you rest between intervals. If you're unsure of what level you should be at, err on the cautious side, and make sure you pay attention to form. "We have one golden rule, and that's always form first, speed second," Sean said. "Sometimes when people work against the timer they feel like doing more reps is a greater benefit to them, but we want to make sure they take the time to understand how to perform the exercises correctly before they start cranking out the repetitions." Take Sean's advice: learn all the moves here, then print out this chart to do the workout anywhere.

No Matter How Tired You Feel, You Have Time For This Fat-Blasting Workout
Sprint
Jumping Jack
Squat
The Mummy
Sprinter Sit-Up
Cross Jack
Push-Up
Pike
