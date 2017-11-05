 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
The 5 Things You Need to Stop Believing About Lifting Heavy Weights
Healthy Eating Tips
Road-Trippin' Vegetarians Rejoice: Here Are Your Healthiest Fast Food Options
Healthy Eating Tips
Hungry? Here Are Some Healthy Recipes That Don't Taste "Healthy"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes That Are Anything but Basic

Because #vegansdoitbetter. With dishes like spicy sweet potato salad, protein-packed pumpkin pie bars, creamy nutmeg broccoli soup, and wild rice, who needs turkey and carb-heavy mashed potatoes loaded with butter and cream? Not us! Get your clean eating on this Thanksgiving by whipping up a few of these plant-based soups, sides, and mains, then stand by for the jaw-dropping to commence when you tell your guests there's no meat or dairy in anything they're eating. Now that's how you take Thanksgiving to the next level.

Related
30 Classic Comfort Foods Lightened Up
Candied Acorn Squash Rings
Butternut Squash Farinata With Arugula Salad and Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Spicy Sweet Potato Salad
Creamy Nutmeg Broccoli Soup
Cumin-Spiced Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Herb and Cheese Drop Biscuits
Vegan Green Bean Casserole
Vanilla Bean Healthy Sweet Potato Casserole With Crunchy Pecan Oat Topping
Vegan Mashed Potatoes
Millet, Lentil, and Pomegranate Salad
Roasted Butternut Squash
Protein-Packed Pumpkin Pie Bars
Cranberry-Pear Wild Rice Stuffing
Wild Rice, Lentil, and Cranberry Stuffed Delicata Squash
Fall Farmers Market Salad
Raw, Vegan, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie
Apple Cranberry Crisp
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday FitnessHealthy RecipesHealthy LivingVeganThanksgivingHoliday
Healthy Recipes
With Greek Yogurt, Saving Calories Is Just a Simple Swap Away
by Leta Shy
Gifts Celebrities Have Given Each Other
Celebrities
Gift Like a Star With These 14 Unique, Celebrity-Approved Presents
by Monica Sisavat
Fitness Gifts For Her
Gift Guide
40+ Fitness Gifts That Are So F*cking Awesome, You'll Want Them All For Yourself
by Dominique Astorino
Trader Joe's Holiday Almond Nog
Holiday Fitness
Not to Be Dramatic, but Trader Joe's Making Almond Nog May Be the Best News of 2017
by Brinton Parker
Workout Gifts Under $10
Holiday Fitness
50 Workout Gifts Under $10
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds