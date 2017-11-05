15+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes That Are Anything but Basic

Because #vegansdoitbetter. With dishes like spicy sweet potato salad, protein-packed pumpkin pie bars, creamy nutmeg broccoli soup, and wild rice, who needs turkey and carb-heavy mashed potatoes loaded with butter and cream? Not us! Get your clean eating on this Thanksgiving by whipping up a few of these plant-based soups, sides, and mains, then stand by for the jaw-dropping to commence when you tell your guests there's no meat or dairy in anything they're eating. Now that's how you take Thanksgiving to the next level.



