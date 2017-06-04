 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Set Yourself Up For Weight-Loss Success: 20+ Ways to Meal Prep
Healthy Recipes
4-Ingredient Salted Peanut Protein Balls — Just 60 Calories!
Beginner Fitness Tips
What Is HIIT?
Healthy Eating Tips
Are Steel-Cut Oats That Much Healthier Than Rolled Oats?
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Set Yourself Up For Weight-Loss Success: 20+ Ways to Meal Prep

Sunday is definitely not a day of rest in my house. It's the day I plan out meals for the week, hit the grocery store, and prep food ahead of time. It takes probably three hours or more, but it totally sets me up to have a healthy and stress-free week. Here are some ideas broken down by meal. If this sounds overwhelming, even just picking a few to do will make a huge difference.

Related
29 Hacks For Weight-Loss Success

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Meal PrepMeal PlanningHealthy Eating TipsHealthy Cooking TipsHealthy Living
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Healthy Eating Tips
by Jenny Sugar
Princess Diana and James Hewitt Affair Facts
Prince Charles
by Monica Sisavat
Is There an Easier Way to Track Calories?
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Hate Tracking Calories, This Will Make Losing Weight Easier
by Jenny Sugar
Meal-Prep Inspiration
meal prep
21 #MealPrep Ideas That Are Anything but Boring
by Allie Merriam
Khloe Kardashian Chipotle Order
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Go-To Meal at Chipotle and It's Healthy!
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds