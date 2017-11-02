 Skip Nav
Intermediate Workouts
Incinerate Fat and Build Muscle With This Kickass Printable Workout
Bob Harper
If You're Trying to Lose Weight, Bob Harper Says You Must Do These 3 Things
Healthy Eating Tips
A How-to For Crafting the Ultimate Weight-Loss Salad
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The I-Can't-Walk-Down-Stairs-Tomorrow Workout

Don't even think about doing stairs tomorrow. Or sitting down on the toilet. Or sitting on the floor and trying to get up without needing to push up with your hands and grunt yourself to standing. Your legs aren't going to be able to handle it — not after this intense leg day workout.

These eight moves are all about the lower body, so if you need a leg-day workout, you've come to the right place. You'll need a set of medium-weight dumbbells, a moderate-weight kettlebell (or heavy dumbbell), a box or sturdy bench, and a wall.

Directions: Perform each move below for 40 seconds, then take a 20-second rest. Do four rounds of this eight-move workout for a total of 32 minutes.

The Workout

  1. Dumbbell thrusters
  2. Alternating forward lunges with biceps curls
  3. Dumbbell (kettlebell) swings
  4. Side lunge to curtsy squat
  5. Box jumps (or jump squats)
  6. Single-leg bridge kicks
  7. Dumbbell sumo squat
  8. Wall sit

See below for descriptions of all eight exercises.

Related
The 53 Best Leg Exercises Out There
Dumbbell Thrusters
Alternating Forward Lunges With Biceps Curls
Dumbbell (Kettlebell) Swing
Side Lunge to Curtsy Squat
Box Jumps
Single-Leg Bridge Kicks
Dumbbell Sumo Squat
Wall Sit
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Intermediate Workouts30-minute WorkoutsButt ExercisesLeg ExercisesWorkouts
10-minute Workouts
Get Strong, Defined Arms With This 100-Rep Arm Workout
by Jenny Sugar
30-Minute Full-Body Workout With Weights
Class Fitsugar
Strong, Toned, and Fit Full-Body Workout
by Anna Renderer
Inner Thigh Exercises
Inner Thigh Exercises
All-Time-Best Inner-Thigh Exercises
by Jenny Sugar
20-Minute Tabata Workout | Video
Class Fitsugar
Total-Body Super Tabata — Get Ready to Sweat!
by Anna Renderer sponsored by Asics
4-Week Push-Up Plan
Bodyweight Exercises
This 4-Week Challenge Will Help You Finally Conquer Push-Ups
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds