Skip the Midmorning Sugar Crash and Eat 1 of These 30+ Low-Sugar Breakfasts

I don't know how people do it: munching on sugary doughnuts, chocolate-filled croissants, or icing-covered scones. Starting off the day with that much added sugar is sure to make a person feel sluggish and cranky all morning. It's best to fuel yourself in the a.m. with low-sugar foods that are full of fiber and protein. Here are some delicious low-sugar breakfast ideas — all contain fewer than 30 grams of (mostly naturally occurring) sugar, which is perfect if you're trying to lose weight.



Dietitians Say This Is How Much Fruit Should Be in Your Smoothie Related