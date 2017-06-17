Low-Sugar Breakfast Ideas With Under 30 Grams
Skip the Midmorning Sugar Crash and Eat 1 of These 30+ Low-Sugar Breakfasts
Photo 1 of 37
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Skip the Midmorning Sugar Crash and Eat 1 of These 30+ Low-Sugar Breakfasts
I don't know how people do it: munching on sugary doughnuts, chocolate-filled croissants, or icing-covered scones. Starting off the day with that much added sugar is sure to make a person feel sluggish and cranky all morning. It's best to fuel yourself in the a.m. with low-sugar foods that are full of fiber and protein. Here are some delicious low-sugar breakfast ideas — all contain fewer than 30 grams of (mostly naturally occurring) sugar, which is perfect if you're trying to lose weight.
My go-to breakfast choices are yogurt granola and fruit, oatmeal, or a spinach omelet! YUMMY!! Also usually drink green tea with breakfast to give an extra boost to my metabolism
www.littleblackshell.com
these are great recipes, but contradict the corresponding article. The recommendation in the article said to keep sugar grams under 20. These recipes have over 20