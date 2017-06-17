 Skip Nav
Skip the Midmorning Sugar Crash and Eat 1 of These 30+ Low-Sugar Breakfasts
1
I don't know how people do it: munching on sugary doughnuts, chocolate-filled croissants, or icing-covered scones. Starting off the day with that much added sugar is sure to make a person feel sluggish and cranky all morning. It's best to fuel yourself in the a.m. with low-sugar foods that are full of fiber and protein. Here are some delicious low-sugar breakfast ideas — all contain fewer than 30 grams of (mostly naturally occurring) sugar, which is perfect if you're trying to lose weight.

karenfarber2710 karenfarber2710 2 years

My go-to breakfast choices are yogurt granola and fruit, oatmeal, or a spinach omelet! YUMMY!! Also usually drink green tea with breakfast to give an extra boost to my metabolism

www.littleblackshell.com

Stella14900914 Stella14900914 2 years

these are great recipes, but contradict the corresponding article. The recommendation in the article said to keep sugar grams under 20. These recipes have over 20

terwilliker terwilliker 5 years
Bruce, that's ADDED sugar. \u00a0All of these breakfast ideas include natural sugars in their totals, like dairy and fruit, which don't count toward one's daily recommended allowance. \u00a0
evis60 evis60 5 years
Hi, how do I print the 5 breakfast ideas?
bruce-a bruce-a 5 years
I thought a person was only suppose to around 20 grams all day?
guavajelly guavajelly 7 years
I mean like mad :)
guavajelly guavajelly 7 years
I cannot start the day with sugar either or I crave it like made and am very tired all day.
insanitypepper insanitypepper 7 years
Bacon & eggs!
taylvs3 taylvs3 7 years
i agree, i can't have something sweet at the beginning of the day, it makes me feel sick. or on an empty stomach, too much aof a sugar sugar rush and then crash.
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds