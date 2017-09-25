 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Arm, Abs, and Butt Bodyweight Workout

Not every workout has to be complicated to be effective. The most basic of moves can offer the biggest burn, as long as you push yourself and keep moving. Which is why CrossFit is so addictive — it's simple, but it works!

This workout only involves three moves, but you push hard for five minutes straight without any rest until the five minutes are up. CrossFit coach and competitor Dani Horan of Champlain Valley CrossFit says the only way to get stronger is to push yourself past your comfort zone. So just when you feel like giving up, remember it's only five minutes long! A five-minute workout doesn't seem tough, you say? Give this a try and I promise your muscles will be burning in no time.

The Workout: An AMRAP workout means you complete as many rounds as possible in a certain amount of time. In this workout, you'll complete three five-minute AMRAPs with a one-minute rest in between them. During each AMRAP, move through all three exercises with no rest until the five minutes are up. Set the timer for 17 minutes, blast your favorite heart-pumping tunes, and have fun!

Round 1: 5-minute AMRAP

1-minute rest

Round 2: 5-minute AMRAP

  • 10 triceps push-ups
  • 10 diamond sit-ups
  • 10 jump squats

1-minute rest

Round 3: 5-minute AMRAP

  • 10 triceps push-ups
  • 10 diamond sit-ups
  • 10 jump squats
Triceps Push-Ups
Diamond Sit-Up
Jump Squats
