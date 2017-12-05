This 35-Minute Full-Body Workout Is All You Need to Feel Sore Tomorrow

One type of workout I love the most in my CrossFit classes are couplets. Just as the name suggests, these workouts are just two movements. It sounds simple, even easy, but it's anything but! Alternating between just two movements can fatigue your muscles in a whole new way, making these workouts pretty brutal, but in a good way. The below couplet workout focuses on one part of the body at a time, to add even more of a challenge.

Directions: Complete each two-minute couplet, four times, for a total of eight minutes. Take a one-minute rest before moving on to the next couplet. Total workout time is 35 minutes.

Couplet 1: Total-Body Cardio

4 rounds:

40 seconds squat thrusts, 20 seconds rest

40 seconds cross jacks, 20 seconds rest

1-minute rest

Couplet 2: Lower Body

4 rounds:

40 seconds air squats, 20 seconds rest

40 seconds alternating forward lunges, 20 seconds rest

1-minute rest

Couplet 3: Upper Body

4 rounds:

40 seconds push-up and rotate, 20 seconds rest

40 seconds ball slams, 20 seconds rest

1-minute rest

Couplet 4: Core

4 rounds:

40 seconds donkey kicks, 20 seconds rest

40 seconds diamond sit-ups, 20 seconds rest