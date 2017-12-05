 Skip Nav
This 35-Minute Full-Body Workout Is All You Need to Feel Sore Tomorrow
Beginner Fitness Tips
A Trainer Gets Brutally Honest About Why You Aren't Seeing Results
Workouts
Stretch, Recover, Relax: This Is How to Handle a Rest Day
Fitness Gear
10 Activewear Gifts From Our New Favorite Cool-Girl Brand, Sweaty Betty
This 35-Minute Full-Body Workout Is All You Need to Feel Sore Tomorrow

One type of workout I love the most in my CrossFit classes are couplets. Just as the name suggests, these workouts are just two movements. It sounds simple, even easy, but it's anything but! Alternating between just two movements can fatigue your muscles in a whole new way, making these workouts pretty brutal, but in a good way. The below couplet workout focuses on one part of the body at a time, to add even more of a challenge.

Directions: Complete each two-minute couplet, four times, for a total of eight minutes. Take a one-minute rest before moving on to the next couplet. Total workout time is 35 minutes.

Couplet 1: Total-Body Cardio

4 rounds:
40 seconds squat thrusts, 20 seconds rest
40 seconds cross jacks, 20 seconds rest

1-minute rest

Couplet 2: Lower Body

4 rounds:
40 seconds air squats, 20 seconds rest
40 seconds alternating forward lunges, 20 seconds rest

1-minute rest

Couplet 3: Upper Body

4 rounds:
40 seconds push-up and rotate, 20 seconds rest
40 seconds ball slams, 20 seconds rest

1-minute rest

Couplet 4: Core

4 rounds:
40 seconds donkey kicks, 20 seconds rest
40 seconds diamond sit-ups, 20 seconds rest

Couplet 1: Squat Thrust
Couplet 1: Cross Jacks
Couplet 2: Air Squat
Couplet 2: Alternating Forward Lunge
Couplet 3: Push-Up and Rotate
Couplet 3: Ball Slams
Couplet 4: Donkey Kicks
Couplet 4: Diamond Sit-Up
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds