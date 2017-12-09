25 Cookies Recipes You Won't Believe Are Vegan

Typically, cookies are not considered a vegan-diet staple. Most recipes contain eggs or some animal byproduct that would violate the diet. That may be the case for most desserts or sweat treats, but these 25 cookie recipes are vegan-diet approved and can even fool nonvegans just by how tasty they are. During the holidays, it can be challenging to maintain diet-specific regulations or even bake for others that have certain restrictions, but rest assured, these recipes are seamless and require little to no extra ingredients you probably have never heard of to pull together!