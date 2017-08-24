11 Weight Watchers Snack Recipes, All Under 5 SmartPoints

You can now take the guesswork out of trying to come up with an afternoon snack when the sleepies start to hit but it's too early for dinner. One option while you're on Weight Watchers is to just always reach for fruit or vegetables for a snack because you know they're 0 SmartPoints, and there's nothing wrong with that at all. However, I know I always have those days where I want something savory or creamy or with some spice that has a little more to it. One of those is the sweet potato fries recipe you'll find on this list. For that and more delicious snacks all under 5 Weight Watchers SmartPoints, keep reading.



