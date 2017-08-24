 Skip Nav
Want a Flat Belly? This Smoothie Will Help Get You There
"I Left Without Pants On" and Other Hilarious "Period Brain" Stories
Warning: This Workout Will Wake Up Muscles You Didn't Know Existed
11 Weight Watchers Snack Recipes, All Under 5 SmartPoints

You can now take the guesswork out of trying to come up with an afternoon snack when the sleepies start to hit but it's too early for dinner. One option while you're on Weight Watchers is to just always reach for fruit or vegetables for a snack because you know they're 0 SmartPoints, and there's nothing wrong with that at all. However, I know I always have those days where I want something savory or creamy or with some spice that has a little more to it. One of those is the sweet potato fries recipe you'll find on this list. For that and more delicious snacks all under 5 Weight Watchers SmartPoints, keep reading.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Balls
Yogurt-Filled Cantaloupe
Banana Oat Protein Balls
Lemon Blueberry Protein Muffins
Black Bean Brownie Bites
Cocoa Cinnamon Sugar Roasted Chickpeas
Zucchini Parmesan Chips
Roasted Brussels Sprouts Chips
Kabocha Squash Fries With Spicy Greek Yogurt Sriracha
Gluten-Free Quinoa Pizza Bites
Spicy Sweet Potato Fries
Healthy Eating TipsHealthy LivingWeight WatchersSnacksHealthy Snacks
