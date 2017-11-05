This Yoga Sequence Will Loosen Up Insanely Tight Hamstrings

Running and crazy-tight hamstrings seem to go together like peanut butter and jelly, but it doesn't have to be that way! Hop on your mat after a run and do this short yoga sequence. It not only targets the backs of the legs, but also increases flexibility in the lower back and hips — opening those areas is essential to decreasing tightness in the hamstrings. If your hamstrings are painfully tight, try these easy hamstring stretches.