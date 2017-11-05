 Skip Nav
The 5 Things You Need to Stop Believing About Lifting Heavy Weights
Road-Trippin' Vegetarians Rejoice: Here Are Your Healthiest Fast Food Options
Hungry? Here Are Some Healthy Recipes That Don't Taste "Healthy"
This Yoga Sequence Will Loosen Up Insanely Tight Hamstrings

Running and crazy-tight hamstrings seem to go together like peanut butter and jelly, but it doesn't have to be that way! Hop on your mat after a run and do this short yoga sequence. It not only targets the backs of the legs, but also increases flexibility in the lower back and hips — opening those areas is essential to decreasing tightness in the hamstrings. If your hamstrings are painfully tight, try these easy hamstring stretches.

Wide-Legged Tipover Tuck
Extended Wide Squat
Standing Forward Bend
Standing Hand to Big Toe A
Standing Hand to Big Toe B
Dancer
Intense Side Stretch
Circling Three-Legged Dog
Open Lizard
Split
One-Legged Seated Straddle
Head to Knee
Double Pigeon
Reclining Big Toe A
Reclining Big Toe B
Reclining Straddle
