25 Dessert Recipes If You Love The Great British Baking Show

If you've seen a single episode of The Great British Baking Show, your mouth has watered at the contestants' fabulous English cakes, tarts, and biscuits, and you've fantasized about making impressive confections of your own. Look no further. With these recipes, you can bake scrumptious British desserts from the comfort of your own kitchen and without the harsh eyes of judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood. On your marks, get set, BAKE!