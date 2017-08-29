 Skip Nav
25 Dessert Recipes If You Love The Great British Baking Show

If you've seen a single episode of The Great British Baking Show, your mouth has watered at the contestants' fabulous English cakes, tarts, and biscuits, and you've fantasized about making impressive confections of your own. Look no further. With these recipes, you can bake scrumptious British desserts from the comfort of your own kitchen and without the harsh eyes of judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood. On your marks, get set, BAKE!

Victoria Sponge With Blackberry Curd
Treacle Tart With Brown Butter, Rosemary, and Lemon
Blueberry and Almond Traybake
English Muffins
Eton Mess Cake
Cherry Bakewell Cookies
Salty Sticky Toffee Persimmon Pudding
Lemon Mascarpone Scones
Almond Fairy Cakes With Candied Borage Flowers
Chocolate Cake Roll
Honey Strawberry Apricot Tart
Vegan Viennese Whirls
Lemon Poppy Seed Cake With Mascarpone Frosting and Fresh Berries
Soda Bread With Milk Chocolate and Salted Honey Butter
Orange Tea Cake With Currants and Earl Grey Glaze
Roasted Cherry Shortcake With Buttermilk Cream
Matcha Strawberry Battenberg Cake
Rhubarb, Strawberry, and Almond Pie
Easy Cream Puffs
Almond Dacquoise With Rose and White Chocolate Filling
Orange Shortbread Cookies
Apple Turnovers
Vegan Frosted Walnut Cake
Hazelnut Tea Cake With Moscato Pears
Sweet Apple Buns
