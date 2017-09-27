 Skip Nav
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding Is Basically Dessert Made Breakfast-Appropriate
5 Meals Tyler Florence Thinks Every Millennial Should Master
18 Foolproof Ina Garten Recipes
62 Easy Slow-Cooker Recipes You'll Want to Make This Fall

While slow cookers make getting dinner (or breakfast) on the table easy year-round, there's no season we associate with the appliance more than Fall. An especially busy time of year, now is the time to lean on easy, supercozy recipes that practically cook themselves. Here, we've rounded up more than 60 recipes ranging from tailgating favorites (barbecue ribs) to Italian pastas (bolognese sauce) to pack-and-go mason jar lunches (black beans with sweet potatoes and quinoa).

Slow-Cooker French Onion Pot Pie Stew
Slow-Cooker Black Beans With Quinoa and Sweet Potatoes
Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Butter
Slow-Cooker Baked Potatoes
Slow-Cooker Carnitas
Slow-Cooker Carrot Cake Oatmeal
Slow-Cooker BBQ Chicken
Slow-Cooker Sicilian Chickpea and Greens Soup
Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Cornbread
Slow-Cooker Meat Sauce
Slow-Cooker Baked Potato Soup
Slow-Cooker BBQ Ribs
Slow-Cooker Creamy Portobello Chicken
Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Chili
Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Slow-Cooker Creamy Beef Stroganoff
Slow-Cooker Cheesy Bacon Ranch Potatoes
Slow-Cooker Gigante Beans With Tomatoes and Pancetta
Slow-Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider
Slow-Cooker 13-Bean Minestrone
Slow-Cooker "Roast" Chicken
Slow-Cooker Garlic-Herb Mushrooms
Slow-Cooker Pasta Bolognese
Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
Slow-Cooker Chickpea Tortilla Soup
Slow-Cooker Ropa Vieja (Cuban Beef Stew)
Slow-Cooker Ancho Coffee Shredded Brisket
Slow-Cooker Maple Pumpkin Oat and Quinoa Porridge
Slow-Cooker Split Pea Soup
Slow-Cooker Enchilada Quinoa Bake
