62 Easy Slow-Cooker Recipes You'll Want to Make This Fall

While slow cookers make getting dinner (or breakfast) on the table easy year-round, there's no season we associate with the appliance more than Fall. An especially busy time of year, now is the time to lean on easy, supercozy recipes that practically cook themselves. Here, we've rounded up more than 60 recipes ranging from tailgating favorites (barbecue ribs) to Italian pastas (bolognese sauce) to pack-and-go mason jar lunches (black beans with sweet potatoes and quinoa).