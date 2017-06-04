 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
16 Cooking Questions You're Always Googling, Answered
Cooking Basics
How to Pack a Perfect Mason Jar Salad
Fast and Easy
This Avocado Dressing Transforms Humdrum Salad Greens Into Something Spectacular
Original Recipes
Grab a Forkful of Happiness by Making This Garlicky Spaghetti Immediately
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 17  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
16 Cooking Questions You're Always Googling, Answered

Learning how to cook doesn't come without its fair share of failures. And if you're one of those people who still googles "how to tell when chicken is done" no matter how many times you've cooked it, you're not alone! We've rounded up a handful of some of the most common cooking questions — plus their answers and recipes — so that you can remember the answer the next time you come across a dilemma in the kitchen.

Related
20 Things You've Been Doing Wrong in the Kitchen Your Entire Life

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Cooking BasicsCooking TipsRecipes
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Skin Care
by Victoria Messina
California Pizza Kitchen Secrets Revealed
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Types of Bikini Bottoms
Spring Fashion
Your Handy Guide to the 6 Types of Bikini Bottoms
by Marina Liao
Martha Stewart Interview
Martha Stewart
by Erin Cullum
How Chefs Make Scrambled Eggs
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Scrambled Eggs
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds