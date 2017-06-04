Easy Recipes
16 Cooking Questions You're Always Googling, Answered
Photo 1 of 17
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
16 Cooking Questions You're Always Googling, Answered
Learning how to cook doesn't come without its fair share of failures. And if you're one of those people who still googles "how to tell when chicken is done" no matter how many times you've cooked it, you're not alone! We've rounded up a handful of some of the most common cooking questions — plus their answers and recipes — so that you can remember the answer the next time you come across a dilemma in the kitchen.