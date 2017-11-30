 Skip Nav
These 30 Festive Sides Will Be the Star of Your Holiday Dinner

It's common knowledge that when it comes to big holiday meals, it's all about the sides. They're hearty, comforting, and, more often than not, super cheesy — the main reason people go back for seconds and thirds. Choose a few festive dishes from this list of 30, and your holiday feast will be one to remember.

Brie-Stuffed Crispy Baby Potatoes
Brussels Sprout, Kale, and Lentil Salad
Baked Parmesan Creamed Corn
Truffle Mashed Cauliflower
Bacon and Brown Sugar Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Scalloped Potatoes
Roasted Cauliflower Snowflakes
Herb and Apple Bread Pudding
Blistered Green Beans With Mushrooms and Caramelized Onions
Brussels Sprouts Gratin
Cinnamon Butter Baked Carrots
Kraft-Style Stovetop Mac and Cheese
Turnips au Gratin
Creamed Spinach
Tyler Florence’s Mashed Potatoes
Rosemary Roasted Root Vegetables
Brussels Sprouts, Kale, and Kumquat Salad
Stuffing Muffins
Red Cabbage Braised With Maple and Ginger
Roasted Sweet Potato Stacks
Easy Garlic Parmesan Popovers
Easy Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes
Pomegranate Avocado Salad With Candied Walnuts
Roasted Butternut Squash With Walnuts and Parsley Pesto
Lemon Parmesan Green Beans
Kale Salad With Pecorino and Pine Nuts
Crispy Potato Latkes
Fennel, Citrus, and Feta Salad
Toasted Hazelnut Celery Root Puree
Broccoli Cheddar Soup Mini Pies
