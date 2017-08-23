 Skip Nav
50+ Inventive Ways to Get Your Kale Fix

"I'm eating kale tomorrow" has become the new postindulgence refrain. We've all heard about the bounty of benefits a heaping helping of kale has to offer our stomachs and taste buds, but actually putting the dark, leafy green on your plate is a whole different story. That's where we come in! Once you've learned how to prep kale hassle-free, try one of these 51 recipes.

— Additional reporting by Lizzie Fuhr

Italian Sausage, White Bean, and Kale Soup
Fava Bean and Kale Quinoa Cakes
Cheesy Kale Chips
Kale Pesto Orecchiette
Kale Caesar Salad
Farro Risotto With Squash and Kale
Green Soup With Garlic, Cilantro, and Scallions
Leftover Greens and Grains Bowl
Salmon With Crispy Cabbage and Kale
Kale, Cantaloupe, and Ginger Smoothie
Brussels Sprout, Lentil, and Kale Salad
Maple-Curry Chicken With Kale
Kale and Burrata Bruschetta
Kale Salad With Feta, Avocado, and Crispy Tortilla Strips
Kale and Sweet Potato Chips
Brussels Sprouts and Kale Salad With Candied Pancetta and Blue Cheese
Crustless Kale Quiche
Linguine With Kale and Chickpeas
Miso-Glazed Kale and Shiitakes With a Poached Egg
Chickpea Soup With Kale and Bacon
Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Kale, and Kumquat Salad
Sheet-Pan Pasta Gratin With Kale
Quinoa Salad With Roasted Poblanos, Kale, and Black Beans
Eggs Baked in Kale-Tomato Sauce
Spicy Miso Kale Chips
Butternut Squash and Kale Naan Pizzas With Pancetta and Goat Cheese
Coconut Curried Kale and Sweet Potato
Napa Valley Grille's Kale Chopped Salad
Steamed Kale
Warm Squash, Parsnip, and Kale Salad With Pomegranate Dressing
Cheesy Kale Gratin
