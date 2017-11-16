 Skip Nav
Holiday Food
Look No Further For the Perfect Cutout Cookie Recipe — This One's Flawless
Holiday Living
Mashed Potatoes So Creamy That They Need No Adornment
Holiday Food
Homemade Flavored Salt Is Inexpensive, Elegant, and So Easy to Make
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
6 Fabulous Thanksgiving Menus to Choose From

Planning a Thanksgiving feast can be a daunting task, to say the least. First order of business is deciding on the menu. But where to start? To take the guesswork out of matters and get those creative juices flowing, we've curated six fabulous menus for you to choose from (and even mix and match). From a meatless vegetarian feast to a fast and easy dinner that doesn't skimp on flavor, here you'll find something for everyone.

A Classic Thanksgiving
A Vegetarian Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving For First-Time Hostesses
Southern Thanksgiving
Foodie Thanksgiving
Fast and Easy Thanksgiving
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodParty PlanningRecipesThanksgivingHoliday
Holiday Food
5 Ways to Quickly Chill Wine
by Mandy Harris
Casserole Recipes
Recipes
20 Cozy Casserole Recipes
by Nicole Perry
Peppermint Churros at Disneyland
Holiday Food
Disneyland Now Has Peppermint Candy Cane Churros, and We'll Take a Dozen!
by Erin Cullum
Alcohol Gift Ideas
Holiday Food
40+ Boozy Gifts So Good They'll Raise a Glass in Thanks
by Nancy Einhart
Best Beauty Gifts For a Minimalist | Holiday 2017
Holiday Beauty
21 Ultrachic Gift Ideas For the Beauty Minimalist
by Lindsay Colameo
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds