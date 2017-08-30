 Skip Nav
25 of the Best Romantic Movies You Can Stream on Netflix This Month
Can You Get Pregnant on Your Period?
The 15 Sexiest Costumes You Can Get on Amazon
Team Josh or Team Charles? These Sexy GIFs From Younger Will Help You Decide

Listen, the eye candy on Younger is out of this world. It's one of the sexiest shows on TV right now, and the main characters in Liza's love triangle are Josh and Charles, played by superhot stars Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann, respectively. There have been plenty of steamy scenes with both actors, and as things heat up between Liza and Charles this season, fans have been blessed with some truly sexy moments between the pair. Still, the Josh vs. Charles debate continues, so if you're on the fence about who you love most, please let these insanely hot GIFs help you decide. Warning: NSFW. (You're welcome.)

Stripping Down With Josh?
Or Stripping Down With Charles?
A Close-Up Kiss With Josh?
Or a Close-Up Kiss With Charles?
Up Against a Wall With Josh?
Or Up Against a Wall With Charles?
Slo-Mo Kiss With Josh?
Or Slo-Mo Kiss With Charles?
Teasery Undressing With Josh?
Or Teasery Undressing With Charles?
A Face-Holding Kiss With Josh?
Or a Face-Holding Kiss With Charles?
Getting Down With Josh?
Or Getting Down With Charles?
