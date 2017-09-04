 Skip Nav
How-Tos
The Intense Push-Up Variation That'll Change the Way Your Abs Look
Butt Exercises
The Moves You Should Be Doing For a Perkier Butt
Healthy Recipes
20 Fiber-Filled Apple Recipes That Help Cut Down on Added Sugars
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Be a Part of Our 4-Week Beginner Bodyweight Challenge

If you're completely new to strength training, doing bodyweight exercises is a great starting point. Since you don't need any equipment, you can do them anywhere, anytime. This four-week challenge incorporates six basic moves designed to target all your major muscle groups.

Here are instructions for the six different moves, followed by a four-week plan. Follow the plan and adjust it as needed according to your schedule and ability level.

Related
25 No-Equipment Moves That Transform Your Body

Basic Squat
Reverse Lunge With Reach
Knee Push-Ups
Side Elbow Plank With Leg Lift
Seated Russian Twist
Superman Lifts
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Bodyweight ChallengeBeginner WorkoutsBodyweight WorkoutsFull-body WorkoutsFitness ChallengesWorkoutsStrength Training
Join The Conversation
Parenting
We've All Been There: Hilarious Mom Pinterest Fails
by Lisette Mejia
Pinterest Outdoor Decor Trends Summer 2017
outdoor decorating
The 6 Top Outdoor Trends on Pinterest
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Most Pinned Engagement Ring
Fashion News
How It Feels to Be the Gal With the Most Popular Engagement Ring on Pinterest
by Sarah Wasilak
Top Aquafaba Recipes on Pinterest
Food News
Stop Throwing Out Chickpea Water! Here's Proof That It's Magical
by Anna Monette Roberts
Quotes About Moms
Mother's Day
5 Quotes About Mom For Mother's Day
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds