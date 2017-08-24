 Skip Nav
New to High-Intensity Interval Training? This No-Equipment Workout Is Only 20 Minutes

There is so much to love about high-intensity interval training (HIIT). These types of workouts mix intense bursts of activity with short rest periods, and because you can tailor the workout to your ability, it's can be perfect for beginners.

In this workout, you'll be doing 40 seconds of high-intensity work followed by 20 seconds of rest. During that high-intensity interval, your goal is to push yourself to 90 percent of your maximum heart rate. But since you're new to HIIT, feel free to aim for 60 to 75 percent of your personal max, then gradually push yourself harder as you're ready.

This 45-Minute HIIT Workout Will Help Shrink Your Belly

The beauty of a HIIT workout is that you don't have to exercise for hours to reap the benefits. Diksha Gautham, NPC bikini bodybuilding competitor and NASM-certified personal trainer in-progress, told POPSUGAR, "A typical HIIT workout should be done in 15 to 20 minutes." You can squeeze that in, right?!

This HIIT workout includes five no-equipment moves so you can do them anywhere. You'll target the legs, butt, core, and arms with these moves, making it the perfect total-body workout when you're short on time.

Directions: Complete the below five-minute round two to four times. If you can, don't rest between rounds. Below are descriptions of each move with modifications if you need them.

40 seconds of cross jacks 20 seconds rest
40 seconds of frogger 20 seconds rest
40 seconds of high-knee skips 20 seconds rest
40 seconds of plank jacks 20 seconds rest
40 seconds of air squats 20 seconds rest

Model: Shafia West

Cross Jacks
Frogger
High-Knee Skips
Plank Jacks
Air Squat

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds